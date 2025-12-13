Amid Lionel Messi madness in Kolkata, a young girl's earnest plea to 'save Indian football'

Lionel Messi and Indian fan.(Getty images, x images) Lionel Messi's GOAT India tour in Kolkata sparked excitement, but a young fan's plea to 'Save Indian Football' highlighted the sport's struggles. Lionel Messi’s arrival in Kolkata for his three-day GOAT India tour was always going to be a frenzy of cameras, convoys, and star power. But the most talked-about moment came from outside the airport, a young fan holding a handwritten placard: “Save the Indian Football.”

In the viral clip, the girl says her message is simple: she wants Indian football to be saved and for the Indian Super League (ISL) to happen, instead of living in limbo. Her sign, unintentionally, summed up the mood around the sport far better than any red-carpet itinerary.

The contrast of Messi’s tour stands in stark contrast to the current situation of Indian football. ISL is stuck in prolonged uncertainty with the All India Football Federation still unable to lock key commercial pieces for the league, including sponsors and a broadcast partner. Even in mid-December, there has been no clear indication of when the league will restart, or whether it will return to its usual form at all.

GOAT Tour: Four cities, 72 hours

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, is on a tightly compressed 72-hour run through Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi between December 13 and 15, with the trip framed more as a promotional sprint than a football-first engagement. In Kolkata, he is scheduled to virtually unveil a 70-foot statute, before moving to Hyderabad for a 7v7 exhibition that includes Telangana chief minister Revnath Reddy.

The itinerary also meetiings with three Chief Ministers, the Prime Minister, and several high-profile celebrities, a very elite guest list.

There is also a Sunil Chhetri thread. The reports claim that India’s former captain had declined an invitation to meet Messi, only for the plan to shift later, with a Mumbai meeting expected on December 14.

For fans, the optics are loud; organisers have even rolled out an ultra-premium INR 10 lakh meet-and-greet, a price-tag that has sparked debate over who this football moment is really for.