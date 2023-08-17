Lionel Messi injury scare: Inter Miami superstar sustained ankle blow before prolific outing in Leagues Cup semi-final

Lionel Messi faced an injury scare during Inter Miami’s training session on Monday. Messi appeared to tweak his right ankle during practice just a day before Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup semi-final game against Philadelphia Union. Inter Miami coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino, however, did not seem too bothered about the incident.

Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring a goal in the first half during the Leagues Cup 2023 semifinals match between Inter Miami CF and Philadelphia Union(Getty Images via AFP)

Playing down the Argentine’s potential injury, Martino said, “I was only at a part of the session because I had a meeting afterwards and was finishing preparing, so I didn't see exactly what happened. But if it was something serious, I'm sure everyone would have been shocked. Since everyone was fine, I imagine nothing happened.”

There was no hint of injury when Messi lined up against Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park in Pennsylvania. Continuing his sublime form in Inter Miami jersey, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner scored a goal to guide his side to the final of the Leagues Cup. Josef Martinez, Jordi Alba and David Ruiz also scored for Inter Miami to earn a resounding 4-1 win over Philadelphia Union. The emphatic victory also helped the Herons in reaching their first-ever Leagues Cup final. With this, Inter Miami secured their qualification for the CONCACAF Champions Cup regional tournament next season.

Since Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut, the Herons have been unbeaten. Before Messi’s arrival, Inter Miami were winless in six games on the trot. Now, the Major League Soccer (MLS) side are on a six-match winning run. The Philadelphia Union coach Jim Curtin also seemed to be quite impressed with Inter Miami’s sublime run of form. “They’re only going to get better. That Miami team is gonna go. Their ownership is going to spend like crazy. They’re going to make them the best team in the league. They might already be the best team in the league. That’s coming and I don’t think anything’s stopping them,” Curtin was quoted as saying by news agency AP.

Having made nine appearances so far for Inter Miami, Messi has netted six goals. Messi is now the joint-third player on Inter Miami’s all-time highest goal-scorers’ list. With 16 goals to his name, Ecuadorian Leonardo Campana is at second spot on this list. Messi’s former Argentina team-mate Gonzalo Higuain claims the top spot having scored 29 goals for Inter Miami.

In his next appearance, Lionel Messi will face Nashville SC in the final of the Leagues Cup on Sunday. Nashville SC, who are placed fourth in the MLS Eastern Conference, will aim to make full use of the home advantage during the Leagues Cup final match against Inter Miami

