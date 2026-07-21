Lionel Messi issues first reaction after Argentina's loss in World Cup final: ‘Will take time for wound to heal’

Lionel Messi has finally shared his emotions following Argentina's defeat in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain, describing the loss as deeply painful. However, he also took pride in the resilience his side showed throughout another memorable campaign. The defending champions fell short in their quest to retain the trophy on Sunday, losing 1-0 to Spain after extra time at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Lionel Messi took to Instagram to issue his first reaction on Argentina failing to defend the FIFA World Cup 2026 (HT_PRINT)

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Ferran Torres settled the contest in the 106th minute, sealing Spain's second World Cup triumph and stretching La Roja's unbeaten streak to a European record 38 matches. Throughout the entire game, Messi had not a single shot on goal, and his tournament came to a sad end.

Hence, it was not surprising to see Messi feeling heartbroken over the team's loss. However, he also congratulated Spain on a well-deserved victory.

Also Read: FIFA set to investigate Argentina's violent conduct post final, assistant coach tried to punch Dani Olmo: Report

"The pain is immense, and it will take time for this wound to heal. But I also hold on to all the good. The matches we turned around, giving our all, matches that will forever remain in our memories, the support of an entire country that, together with the hard work and effort of this group, led us to be, once again, among the best in the world. Today it's hard to fully appreciate what we accomplished, but this group reached two consecutive World Cup finals," Messi wrote on Instagram.

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{{^usCountry}} "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for every greeting and every message. Once again, we managed to unite as a country and be together, sharing the immense pride of being Argentinian. I also want to congratulate Spain on winning the championship," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for every greeting and every message. Once again, we managed to unite as a country and be together, sharing the immense pride of being Argentinian. I also want to congratulate Spain on winning the championship," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Argentina entered the tournament carrying the weight of expectation after lifting the trophy four years earlier. Under Messi's leadership, the South American giants produced a series of spirited performances, overcoming significant obstacles during the knockout rounds to book another appearance in football's biggest match.

Their route to the final was defined by remarkable recoveries. Argentina fought back from a two-goal deficit to eliminate Egypt in the Round of 16 before staging another dramatic comeback against England in the semi-finals.

While Messi and his teammates had repeatedly found answers in difficult situations, the final proved a step too far. Spain, coached by Luis de la Fuente, controlled the contest with an assured and disciplined display before Torres' extra-time strike finally broke Argentina's resistance, ending the holders' reign as world champions.

How did Messi perform in the tournament?

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Messi had a fantastic campaign at the 2026 World Cup, finishing with 8 goals and 4 assists in 8 matches. However, he missed out on the Golden Boot, as the prize went to France's Kylian Mbappé. Both Messi and Mbappe were neck-to-neck, but a brace for the French captain in the third-place match against England sealed the deal for him.

If Messi were to beat Mbappe and win the Golden Boot, then he needed a hat-trick in the summit clash, but it wasn't to be.