Lionel Messi linked to Premier League as two heavyweights show transfer interest

Lionel Messi's time at PSG came to a disappointing end as the Argentina star was booed ahead and during his final match for the Ligue 1 outfit. He was welcomed with boos when his name was announced for the pre-match warm-up against Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes. The boos got louder during the match when he failed to score in a one-on-one situation.

Lionel Messi in action for PSG.(AP)

During his two seasons with PSG, Messi won two Ligue 1 titles and the French Champions Trophy. He registered 32 goals and bagged 35 assists in all competitions. With his departure, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has been linked to Saudi outfit Al Hilal, Inter Miami and also former club FC Barcelona.

After PSG's announcement that Messi would be playing his final Ligue 1 game, he is also being linked to the Premier League. According to reports, Newcastle United and Chelsea have shown interest in his signature.

A move to England would also see him answer critics who have earlier stated that the Argentine captain won't be available to replicate his playing style in the Premier League. A move to Newcastle will see him feature in the Champions League too. Newcastle finished in fourth position in the Premier League with 71 points in 38 matches, packed with 19 wins, 14 draws and five defeats.

Meanwhile, a transfer to Chelsea seems unlikely as the club is currently in total chaos. Chelsea finished in 12th spot in the Premier League table, with 44 points in 38 matches, including 11 wins, 11 defeats and 16 losses. But the presence of Argentina teammate Enzo Fernandez could boost Chelsea's chances.

Although Al Hilal and Inter Miami are offering him a massive amount of money, it has been reported that Messi would prefer Champions League football. A move to Barcelona seemed likely earlier, but the club hasn't submitted an official offer yet and also hasn't received a green signal from La Liga.

