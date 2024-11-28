Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez's sons make debuts at Argentina youth tournament for Inter Miami

Following his father's footsteps, Lionel Messi's eldest son Thiago made his debut in the Newell's Cup in Rosario. Thiago and his Inter Miami team lost 0-1 in their opener vs Newell's Old Boys in the U-13 competition. Messi began his footballing career in Rosario. Lionel's Messi' son Inter Miami's Thiago Messi in action.(AP)

Thiago's mother, Antonela Roccuzzo, and several members of his family, including grandparents Jorge Messi and Celia Cuccittini, were in the stands to watch him play. Lionel Messi did not attend.

Thiago, who was substituted in the second half, played with his friend Benjamín Suárez, son of Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez, Messi's teammate and close friend at Barcelona and now at Inter Miami.

Messi and Suárez are in Rosario after Inter Miami's early elimination in the MLS playoffs. On Sunday, they watched a friendly game of Inter Miami's U13 team against Unión at the same sports complex.

Suarez recently signed a one-year contract extension and is set to play with Messi for another year. "I’m very happy, very excited to continue for another year and to be able to enjoy being here with this fanbase, which for us is like family. We feel very, very connected with them, and hopefully, next year, we can bring them even more joy," said Suarez.

Messi and Suarez will also reunite with former teammate Javier Mascherano, who has been appointed as new Inter Miami head coach. "To be able to lead a club like Inter Miami is an honor for me, and a privilege I will strive to make the most of. I'm looking forward to working with the people at Inter Miami to help the club reach new heights, and to give the fans more unforgettable moments," he said.

"Javier has amassed unmatched experience in his career, from playing on the world's biggest stages, to coaching at the youth international level. He has the blend of skills and experience we were looking for," Inter Miami's managing owner Jorge Mas said.