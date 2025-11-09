Lionel Messi magic fires Inter Miami in winner-take-all MLS clash; breaks new ground that leaves Ronaldo chasing shadows

Despite the absence of striker Luis Suarez, who was suspended last week for his violent on-field conduct, Lionel Messi’s brilliance alone powered Inter Miami to a commanding 4-0 win over Nashville SC in their winner-take-all MLS playoff clash on Sunday night in Fort Lauderdale. Messi struck twice and set a new assist record as Miami clinched the best-of-three Eastern Conference first-round series 2-1, booking a second-round showdown with FC Cincinnati, who edged Columbus 2-1 in their decider. Lionel Messi, top, celebrates with Mateo Silvetti, bottom after scoring during the first half of Game 3 in the first round of MLS soccer's Western Conference playoffs against Nashville SC(AP)

The 38-year-old drew first blood when he found the back of the net in the 10th minute, after he took a deflected ball and raced to the top of the box and unleashed a left-footed shot into the lower right corner. With six minutes left before halftime, Messi doubled the lead with another left-footed effort, but this time from outside the box off a pass from Argentine rookie striker Mateo Silvetti.

In the final half, Messi assisted on compatriot Allende's goals in the 73rd and 76th that sealed Miami's triumph.

While the brace brought him within touching distance of his next milestone, 894 career goals, Messi has now reached 400 career assists, the most by any active player. Only Ferenc Puskás (404) sits ahead, and that record is hanging by a thread. Of Messi’s assists, 269 came for Barcelona, 60 for Argentina, 34 for PSG and 37 for Inter Miami. Cristiano Ronaldo, by comparison, stands far behind with 259 career assists.

Messi's masterclass helped Miami avoid a third first-round exit in four seasons, after falling to Atlanta last year and New York City in 2022.

In the night’s other clash, 10-man Minnesota United pulled off a dramatic 7-6 win on penalties to knock out Seattle after a pulsating 3-3 draw in the Western Conference, securing a second-round date with Sunday’s winner between Portland and top seed San Diego.

At Cincinnati, Canadian Jacen Russell-Rowe put Columbus ahead in the 61st minute, but Brazilian forward Brenner Souza struck twice, in the 67th and 86th minutes, to seal a 2-1 comeback victory and set up an FC Cincinnati showdown with Inter Miami in the next round.