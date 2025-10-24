Lionel Messi not to retire anytime soon; good news for fans as Inter Miami announces contract extension with the star

Inter Miami have confirmed Lionel Messi’s new contract, locking the captain in through the end of the MLS 2028 season. The announcement dropped a day before Miami’s play-off opener, with the club framing the deal as the anchor of its next phase. 10 Lionel Messi kicks the ball during the Major League Soccer.(AFP)

Lionel Messi, who arrived at Inter Miami in 2023 and lifted the Leagues Cup weeks later, said he is happy to stay and continue with the project. The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed, but the duration alone indicates that Miami and MLS have their no.10 for the long haul.

What this deal means

For Miami, it is continuity and credibility. Committing Messi through 2028 keeps their global appeal going. As far as football is concerned, the extension stabilises the club’s roster planning and recruitment. With Messi in the squad, elite talents signing for them will be far likelier.

For MLS, this marks the retention of the league’s biggest global superstar. Since his arrival, Messi has delivered audience spikes, broadcast reach, and full houses on the road. His 2025 season doubled down with a Golden Boot push and a league-leading chance-creation clip. Keeping that impact in the market through 2028 strengthens the league’s commercial calendar.

For Messi himself, the project narrative matters. Notably, Inter Miami are to find a new home stadium in Freedom Park and which offers the star player a crescendo, and continuity with a dressing room that understands his tempo and builds the game around him. He remains the central processor of the Inter Miami system, and the extension ensures that the team can keep revolving around him rather than rebooting ahead of every season.

This also comes as good news for the fans of Lionel Messi around the world. A lot of his fans would have feared the retirement of the star as he is currently aged 38. But the Inter Miami deal till 2028 ensures that the World’s Greatest Footballer will be in the game for three more years at the least.