Lionel Messi’s final World Cup miracle? He has the magic, Argentina the belief: Together, they dream again

Lionel Messi continues to be the point of difference, and he is inevitable. At almost 39 years of age, Messi continues to leave opponents searching for answers. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is not just adding more records to his name; he is rewriting the history books and making sure the next generation of superstars, including Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland, will have to work even harder to reach the heights he has already achieved. Records are meant to be broken in every sport, but sometimes it is about who breaks them and when they do it. For Messi to continue reaching these milestones at this stage of his career is a reflection of his greatness, his unbelievable longevity, and the unpredictable beauty of football, which makes it unlike any other sport.

Lionel Messi is carrying the Argentina team once again on his back. (AP)

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With his brace against Austria, Messi took his World Cup goal tally to 18, becoming the highest scorer in the tournament's history. The night began with a rare reminder that he is human. His missed penalty in the ninth minute looked like a golden opportunity to surpass Miroslav Klose's record in the easiest possible way. But perhaps that moment only made what followed even more special. A few minutes later, Messi showed why he remains different from everyone else.

In the 38th minute, he produced the kind of moment the world has seen countless times but never gets tired of watching. A trademark left-footed strike, a perfectly measured curl, defenders left helpless and the goalkeeper beaten. Messi found the net, gave Argentina the lead and climbed to the top of the World Cup scoring charts with 17 goals at the time, standing alone among the greats.

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{{^usCountry}} The celebration that followed said more than just a goal. The entire Argentine team surrounded Messi with passion, celebrating the player they trust and the leader they are willing to fight for until the final whistle. In modern football, where club commitments often dominate and players spend most of the year away from each other, such a connection is rare. But this Argentina side has something different. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The celebration that followed said more than just a goal. The entire Argentine team surrounded Messi with passion, celebrating the player they trust and the leader they are willing to fight for until the final whistle. In modern football, where club commitments often dominate and players spend most of the year away from each other, such a connection is rare. But this Argentina side has something different. {{/usCountry}}

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Lione Messi became the highest goal-scorer in FIFA World Cup history with his first goal against Austria.

Whenever they come together wearing the national colours, they look less like a group of individuals and more like a family united by a common dream. They run for each other, fight for each other and leave everything on the pitch. It feels like this team is ready to sacrifice everything for Argentina, for the badge, and most importantly, for their captain Messi. That bond is what makes this journey even more special.

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Also Read - Lionel Messi breaks six World Cup records in one night as Argentina beat Austria to reach knockouts

Messi saved another moment of brilliance in the final moments, scoring again to complete his brace and take his tally to five goals in the opening two games of the World Cup. The move initially began with Julian Alvarez, whose effort was denied, but Messi quickly took control of the loose ball. He moved away from the goalkeeper to create space, only to find the Austrian defenders had already formed a wall in front of the goal. They managed to block his first attempt, but the ball fell kindly back to Messi. This time, there was no stopping him. He fired it into the net as the entire stadium erupted in celebration. Once again, we witnessed the iconic image of Messi breaking through the opposition’s wall, doing what he has done throughout his career: producing moments of magic when it matters most.

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Lionel Messi' second goal of the match was another moment of brilliance.

They run for him, he creates history for them

Looking at the scoresheet, Argentina have scored five goals in the World Cup so far, and every single one of them has come from Messi. It tells the story of how heavily this team still relies on their captain, perhaps even more than they did in 2022 when he carried them to World Cup glory. But this time, the approach is different. This is the last dance, and Argentina’s players are leaving no stone unturned to make sure Messi can enjoy every moment on the pitch.

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They know Messi is not going to cover every blade of grass and that is perfectly fine with them. It has always been his way of playing. He observes, he waits, he walks around the pitch scanning spaces, reading the game like nobody else. Then, the moment the ball reaches his feet, everything changes. Time slows down, and suddenly, he is ready to create chaos. He may not run as much without the ball, but when he has it, that magic and burst of pace are still very much alive.

Argentina are getting the results because the players have adapted themselves to Messi’s game, or perhaps to the blueprint designed by Lionel Scaloni. The idea is simple: protect Messi’s energy and allow him to decide matches when it matters most. The rest of the team has embraced that responsibility.

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Look at the work rate around him. How often do you see a number nine dropping deep, defending like his life depends on it, almost playing the role of a defensive midfielder? Argentina’s attackers and midfielders are running endlessly, covering spaces and helping the backline. They are fighting for every ball. Against Austria, players were everywhere, from the wings to the midfield, even inside their own box when needed.

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Defenders like Facundo Medina, Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez have been putting their bodies on the line to protect their goal. They understand that if Messi is carrying the attacking burden, they have to carry the defensive one.

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Scaloni knows the dependence on Messi for goals and creativity is huge, and he has built a system around it. So far, it has worked perfectly. Argentina have kept clean sheets while Messi has delivered five goals.

The bigger tests will come against stronger opponents, where Argentina might need to find a different gear. But Messi’s willingness to adapt has already been on display. Against Austria, he tracked back, won duels, contributed defensively and used his trademark turns to escape tight spaces and move the ball away from danger. However, for Argentina to truly add a dominant edge to their game, they will need the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez to step up and find the back of the net. Messi can continue to be the difference-maker, but support from the rest of the attack will be crucial when the margins get tighter.

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Messi is ready. The final chapter of his World Cup journey has started in spectacular fashion, and this last dance is already making the world believe that something special could be waiting.