Inside Lionel Messi’s $10.8M Florida mansion: Football star's new luxury home has 10 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Lionel Messi has hit the headlines once again, with his free kick cementing Inter Miami's victory against Porto in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. His performance in the game has also drawn attention to his role in Inter Miami and the $10.8 million mansion he bought in South Florida after his move to the team in July 2023. The sprawling estate, located in the upscale Bay Colony neighbourhood of Fort Lauderdale, has gone viral, with fans eagerly waiting to peek inside the footballer’s lavish new home. File photo of Lionel Messi(REUTERS)

According to a Forbes report, Messi bought his sprawling Florida mansion in September 2023, weeks after he debuted for Inter Miami. The mansion is close to the DRV PNK Stadium and Inter Miami’s training facility, which makes the World Cup winner's commute as efficient as it is luxurious.

Inside Lionel Messi's luxury 10,500 sq ft Florida home

The report stated that the 10,500-square-foot mansion has 10 bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a spa room, and three-car garage. The luxury villa also has a private pool, expansive green space for outdoor gatherings, and a contemporary kitchen which is completed with oversized windows and modern fixtures. The home’s design is both spacious and private—ideal for someone of Messi’s stature who values peace and security.

As per the reports, Messi moved into the villa with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their three kids. A Real Deal report quoted sources saying that the family was looking for a home which balanced comfort, security, and serenity.

The sale, which was brokered by Real Estate agent Samuel Simpkin, told Real Deal that the Messi family was looking for something “special and safe.” Simpkin added that the Bay Colony villa, located in a gated community, offered everything the family could want.

Reportedly, the waterfront property was previously owned by John Dickerson, who purchased it in May 2022 for $9 million.

Fort Lauderdale offers everything Messi is looking for in his new chapter in the United States, with sunny beaches and peaceful neighborhoods. Fans cannot stop talking about the beautiful mansion as its visuals make rounds on social media again.

FAQs:

Where is Lionel Messi’s new house located?

Messi’s mansion is in Bay Colony, an exclusive gated community in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

When did Lionel Messi buy the house?

He purchased the property in September 2023, shortly after joining Inter Miami in July.

How big is Messi’s Florida mansion?

The mansion spans 10,500 square feet and includes 10 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, a spa room and a pool.

Did Messi move with his family?

Yes, he lives in the mansion with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo and their three children.