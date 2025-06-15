Sergio Aguero absolutely cooks Speed and his idol Ronaldo after YouTube star asks for help to meet Lionel Messi

Former Argentina striker Sergio Aguero cheekily jibed at Cristiano Ronaldo when his fan and YouTube sensation IshowSpeed met him during the opening match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Speed, who has often expressed his love and admiration for Ronaldo, wanted to meet Lionel Messi during Inter Miami's opening match at the Club World Cup, but the Argentine great ignored him in the team tunnel. Sergio Aguero savages Speed and took a shot at Cristiano Ronaldo.(X and AP Images)

Speed didn't lose hope and later in the day asked Aguero for help in linking him up with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. However, Aguero, a former teammate and good friend of Messi, absolutely cooked Speed and questioned him about Ronaldo.

The interaction between the two went viral on social media as some felt Aguero took a cheeky jibe at Ronaldo for his absence in FIFA Club World Cup.

Speed: "You're a friend of Messi's? You have to connect me with him."

Aguero: "You're a Ronaldo fan."

Speed: "But I respect him, and I want to meet him."

Aguero: "He plays well, but I prefer Messi."

Speed: "And I prefer Ronaldo."

Aguero: "Is Ronaldo playing here (the Club World Cup)?"

Speed: "No."

Aguero: "Then maybe he should just watch."

Messi's Inter Miami play 0-0 draw against Al Ahly

Meanwhile, Messi and Inter Miami were held to a 0-0 draw by Egyptian side Al Ahly on Saturday as FIFA’s new 32-team tournament got underway in Florida in front of 60,927 fans.

Messi came close to snatching a dramatic winner in stoppage time, but his curling 20-yard shot was tipped onto the bar by Al Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy as Miami turned up the pressure in the closing minutes.

Al Ahly, supported by over 10,000 of their fans, were left to rue a missed opportunity in the first half when Egypt international Trezeguet saw his penalty kept out by Miami’s Argentine keeper Oscar Ustari.

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano heaped praise on the commitment of Lionel Messi after his team played out a goalless draw.

“It’s admirable how much love Messi has for the game,” said Mascherano. “After all the matches he’s played, he’s still here, giving his all. Of course, we wanted to win, but I’m happy with the team’s performance today. “Clearly, when we find Leo in positions and get the ball to him in the best way, that’s where we have the most options," he added.