Lionel Messi's verdict on Neymar's rumoured PSG exit

Signing for Paris Saint-Germain on August 10 last year, Lionel Messi didn't only leave childhood club Barcelona for France but also joined former teammate and good friend Neymar. The Brazilian left the La Liga club in 2017 for a world-record fee of 222 million Euros and now the forward could reportedly leave the French outfit during the ongoing transfer window. According to reports, PSG's hierarchy are entertaining the prospect of Neymar leaving, with Kylian Mbappe taking a leading role after not departing for Real Madrid.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also according to Marca, a recent interview of Nasser Al-Khelaifi with Le Parisien didn't sit well with the PSG star. The PSG president was asked about Neymar's possible departure and his answer struck a chord. "A possible departure of Neymar this summer? What I can tell you is that we expect all the players to do much more than last season", said Al-Khelaifi.

Also Read | Ronaldo transfer saga: Cristiano expresses desire to leave Manchester United

But it looks like Messi 'wants Neymar to stay'. According to La Nacion, "Leo wants Neymar to stay. For now, it's a pretty rough push and pull. Neymar's exit could also be complicated, since the player wants to collect the debt of some 200 million euros that the French club owes him."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Neymar would be disaffected by the leaders of the Parisian club, who warned him that they will not take him into account for next season, according to the Mundo Deportivo newspaper. The Brazilian soccer player and his entourage did not hide their ‘surprise’. The striker has a contract with the French club and is not willing to give up money or reputation, they warned from his entourage. Neymar earns about 30 million euros a year, so the negotiations to leave will be complex", the report further added.

On May 8 2021, Neymar also extended his contract with PSG until 2025. Since his arrival in 2017, Neymar has scored 69 goals in 92 appearances for the French outfit, winning four Ligue 1 titles but has failed to take them to a Champions League trophy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail