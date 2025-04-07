Menu Explore
Lionel Messi scripts history with a stunning volley but fails to inspire Inter Miami to win

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 07, 2025 09:37 AM IST

Lionel Messi becomes Inter Miami's all-time leader in goal contributions (44) in MLS. The 8-time Ballon d'Or winner needed only 29 matches to achieve the feat.

Lionel Messi continues to break records at 37 as he netted a goal in Inter Miami's 1-1 draw against Toronto FC in Major League Soccer on Sunday. Messi put his name on the scoresheet in the extra-time after 45 minutes with a stunning volley to level the game for Inter Miami, but failed to inspire them to win as the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Lionel Messi scored a stunning goal in Inter Miami's 1-1 draw.(Getty Images via AFP)
Lionel Messi scored a stunning goal in Inter Miami's 1-1 draw.(Getty Images via AFP)

He almost scored a goal in the 39th minute, but the VAR review ruled that Messi had fouled French defender Nicksoen Gomis as he created room for the shot, and the effort was ruled out.

However, his 45+5th minute strike helped Messi becomes Inter Miami's all-time leader in goal contributions (44) in MLS. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner needed only 29 matches to surpass his former Argentina teammate Gonzalo Higuaín tally.

Earlier, Toronto's Federico Bernardeschi opened the scoring in the game with the Italian forward twisting and turning inside the box and then poking the ball past Miami keeper Drake Callender.

But the lead did not last long with Messi, found by Telasco Segovia, given too much room on the edge of the box and his pinpoint low drive gave Toronto keeper Sean Johnson no chance.

The great Argentinian played the full match and tried to put his team at the top in the second half, but he didn't get much support from the other players. Messi created most of the chances by himself while crowded out by Toronto defenders.

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano said his team would be ready for that challenge despite his frustrations with Sunday's performance.

"In the first half, for 10-15 minutes we disconnected from the game and they scored. Then we started again and in the second half we tried to do something with the substitutes.

"It was a difficult game, people thought that maybe Toronto is not in a good position in the table but they have good quality up front and they played really, really well. We need to think about Wednesday," he said.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
