Lionel Messi sends heartwarming message to Marco Verratti after Italian midfielder leaves PSG

Marco Verratti finally departed PSG after 11 years, joining Qatar Stars League side Al Arabi, on Wednesday. The Italian midfielder signed a three-year contract, with the transfer fee estimated to be 45 million euros. The 30-year-old registered 416 appearances for the Paris-based outfit, scoring 11 goals and 61 assists. During his 11-year stint, he bagged 30 trophies, including nine Ligue 1 titles.

Lionel Messi posted a photo with Marco Verratti.

Speaking after the deal was agreed, Verratti said, "I’ve been very proud to play for Paris Saint-Germain for over a decade, to rub shoulders with so many great players. Paris, the club and its fans will always hold a very special place in my heart. I’ll forever be a Parisian."

Following his move, the midfielder also received a special message from former teammate Lionel Messi. The Argentine captain joined PSG from Barcelona in the summer of 2021, winning two Ligue 1 titles and the Trophee des Champions. Taking to Instagram, Messi posted a photo with Verratti and wrote, “All the luck in your new stage, @marco_verratti92!!! You already know I wish you the best always.”

Verratti's departure adds to PSG's increasing list of players who have left the club in the ongoing summer transfer window. Speaking on Verratti, PSG President and CEO Nasseer Al-Khelaifi said, "Marco will be forever linked to Paris Saint-Germain, playing such a big part in our great history. I will never forget his arrival in 2012 at the age of nineteen. He has always been there for the Club ever since, giving all his heart on the pitch and achieving so many great things with us."

"I would like to sincerely thank Marco, and his family, on behalf of everyone connected to Paris Saint-Germain, he will always be part of the Club. We wish him all the very best with his new adventure", he further added.

