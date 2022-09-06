Messi to welcome Juventus; Bayern Munich meet Inter: All you need to know about UEFA Champions League Matchday 1

Record-time winners Real Madrid will launch their title bid in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) in Glasgow as Europe's biggest competition at the club level is set for a return on Tuesday. Inspired by veteran striker Karim Benzema and star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Carlo Ancelotti's men upstaged Premier League giants Liverpool to secure their record-extending 14th European title in the previous edition of the Champions League final. Holders Real Madrid are placed with Celtic, Leipzig and Shakhtar in Group F of the UEFA Champions League season 2022-2023.

Last season's runners-up Liverpool are in Group A with Ajax, Rangers and Napoli. Real's derby rivals Atletico Madrid will face FC Porto, Club Brugge and Bayern Leverkusen in Group B of the UEFA Champions League season 2022-2023. Harry Kane-led Tottenham Hotspur will aim to top Group D which features the likes of Frankfurt, Sporting CP and Marseille. Serie A winners AC Milan and two-time Champions League winners Chelsea are spearheading Group E.

The 2022-2023 edition of the Champions League will get underway on Tuesday with Group E and Group G matches. Potential Group E leaders Chelsea will lock horns with Dinamo Zagreb at the Stadion Maksimir while Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are set to host FC Copenhagen at the famous Signal-Iduna-Park.

Haaland returns to face Sevilla

Manchester City's blockbuster signing Erling Haaland plied his trade with Dortmund when the Norwegian forward last visited Seville during the 2020-2021 season of the Champions League. The former Dortmund star was on target for the Bundesliga giants in both legs of the Champions League tie at the time. Haaland-inspired Dortmund secured a 5-4 aggregate win over Sevilla in the 2020/21 season. Sevilla will host Man City at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Can Messi and Mbappe end PSG's UCL drought?

A lot will be expected from Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as the trio is tasked to end the UEFA Champions League drought of Paris Saint Germain (PSG) for the second straight season. Messi’s PSG side was dumped out of the Champions League by eventual winners Real Madrid last season.

With Messi pulling the strings and Mbappe delivering the goods, the Neymar-starrer PSG side has made an impressive start to the new season. Undefeated in Ligue 1, the French heavyweights will meet Juventus in their Champions League opener at Parc des Princes on Wednesday. The blockbuster meeting will mark the return of Angel Di Maria to Paris. Messi’s former teammate had joined Juventus from PSG in the summer transfer window.

Bayern to enter Inter's den for 'group of death' clash

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich will kickstart their campaign in the Champions League against Inter Milan on Thursday. Bayern and Inter had contested the famous Champions final of the 2009-2010 season. Former Liverpool star Sadio Mane has replaced Robert Lewandowski at Bayern. Inter Milan will host Bayern at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza aka San Siro. The group of death features Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona and FC Viktoria Plzen. Xavi's Barcelona will host Plzen at the Camp Nou on Thursday.

