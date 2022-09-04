Home / Sports / Football / 'Sorry for what's happened to him but...': Juventus CEO takes brutal dig at Ronaldo amid his Manchester United struggles

'Sorry for what's happened to him but...': Juventus CEO takes brutal dig at Ronaldo amid his Manchester United struggles

football
Published on Sep 04, 2022 08:44 PM IST

Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene was asked about Cristiano Ronaldo's recent struggles at Manchester United. Ronaldo had joined Manchester United from Juventus in the 2021-2022 season.

Ronaldo had joined Manchester United from Juventus in the 2021-2022 season.(REUTERS)
Ronaldo had joined Manchester United from Juventus in the 2021-2022 season.(REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk

Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene has taken a sly dig at Cristiano Ronaldo as the Manchester United stalwart continues to make sporadic appearances for the Red Devils in the ongoing season of the English Premier League (EPL). Regarded as one of the greatest footballers in the history of the beautiful game, goal machine Ronaldo has failed to crack the code in terms of starting games regularly for the Red Devils this season. Nicknamed CR7, the Portugal captain has been asked to warm the bench by newly appointed Man United manager - Erik ten Hag.

At a time when Ronaldo is having a rough time at Old Trafford, Juventus CEO Arrivabene has offered some sympathy to the charismatic striker of the Red Devils. However, Arrivabene has also pointed out that Ronaldo's current situation is not Juventus' concern anymore. CR7 had secured a sensational transfer to Man United from Serie A giants Juventus in the 2021-2022 season. The former Juventus star had ended the previous season as Man United's leading goalscorer.

Speaking to DAZN, Arrivabene highlighted how Old Lady parted ways with Ronaldo in the 2021-2022 season. "We separated ways at Juventus with mutual respect," Juventus CEO Arrivabene was quoted as saying. "We are sorry for what's happened to him in Manchester this year, but it's not our problem," he added.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo's goal-scoring record an ominous sign for Arsenal ahead of Manchester United clash

Ronaldo will hope to make his presence felt when Manchester United host Arsenal in the English Premier League on Sunday. Ronaldo has scored seven goals against the Gunners in his last eight appearances. For the first time since 2012, Juventus have managed to score in the first 10 minutes of a game in three back-to-back matches. Ronaldo's Man United have returned back to winning ways despite the 37-year-old starting the games on the bench in the Premier League. Juventus are placed fifth on the Serie A points table while Ronaldo-starrer Manchester United side is 8th in the Premier League standings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
manchester united juventus cristiano ronaldo + 1 more
manchester united juventus cristiano ronaldo

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out