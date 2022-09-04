'Sorry for what's happened to him but...': Juventus CEO takes brutal dig at Ronaldo amid his Manchester United struggles

Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene has taken a sly dig at Cristiano Ronaldo as the Manchester United stalwart continues to make sporadic appearances for the Red Devils in the ongoing season of the English Premier League (EPL). Regarded as one of the greatest footballers in the history of the beautiful game, goal machine Ronaldo has failed to crack the code in terms of starting games regularly for the Red Devils this season. Nicknamed CR7, the Portugal captain has been asked to warm the bench by newly appointed Man United manager - Erik ten Hag.

At a time when Ronaldo is having a rough time at Old Trafford, Juventus CEO Arrivabene has offered some sympathy to the charismatic striker of the Red Devils. However, Arrivabene has also pointed out that Ronaldo's current situation is not Juventus' concern anymore. CR7 had secured a sensational transfer to Man United from Serie A giants Juventus in the 2021-2022 season. The former Juventus star had ended the previous season as Man United's leading goalscorer.

Speaking to DAZN, Arrivabene highlighted how Old Lady parted ways with Ronaldo in the 2021-2022 season. "We separated ways at Juventus with mutual respect," Juventus CEO Arrivabene was quoted as saying. "We are sorry for what's happened to him in Manchester this year, but it's not our problem," he added.

Ronaldo will hope to make his presence felt when Manchester United host Arsenal in the English Premier League on Sunday. Ronaldo has scored seven goals against the Gunners in his last eight appearances. For the first time since 2012, Juventus have managed to score in the first 10 minutes of a game in three back-to-back matches. Ronaldo's Man United have returned back to winning ways despite the 37-year-old starting the games on the bench in the Premier League. Juventus are placed fifth on the Serie A points table while Ronaldo-starrer Manchester United side is 8th in the Premier League standings.

