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Lionel Messi trains alone as Argentina begin World Cup preparation, hamstring score keeps champions cautious

Lionel Messi trained separately from Argentina's main squad as he manages hamstring muscle fatigue ahead of the World Cup. 

Updated on: Jun 03, 2026 12:42 pm IST
Written by Probuddha Bhattacharjee
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Lionel Messi trained separately from the main Argentina group during the defending champions’ first World Cup practice session in the United States, keeping his fitness under the spotlight less than two weeks before their tournament opener.

Lionel Messi for Argentina.(X images)

As per Reuters, Messi worked on “specific exercises” at Argentina’s base camp in Kansas City, where Lionel Scaloni’s squad began their pre-tournament preparations on Monday. The 38-year-old Inter Miami captain has been managing muscle fatigue in his left hamstring since May 24, but he is still expected to be available for Argentina’s World Cup opener against Algeria on June 16.

Messi follows individual workload in Argentina camp

The concern around Lionel Messi began during Inter Miami’s 6-4 Major League Soccer win over Philadelphia Union, when he left the field in the 73rd minute after grabbing the back of his thigh following a free kick. The sight immediately raised concern because of the timing, with Argentina only weeks away from beginning their World Cup title defence.

Messi’s separate training does not currently appear to be a major setback, but Argentina’s caution is understandable. At 38, he remains the emotional and technical centre of the side that won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He is also preparing for what could be his sixth World Cup appearance, an extraordinary late-career milestone for a player who has already won the Ballon d’Or eight times.

Also Read: No more endless delayed flags? FIFA's new World Cup offside tech promises faster calls and fewer dead attacks

Messi has scored 116 goals in 198 appearances for Argentina and remains their all-time leading scorer and most-capped player. His availability will shape not only Scaloni’s tactical planning but also Argentina’s wider mood before the tournament.

Argentina will play their final warm-up match against Iceland on June 9 in Auburn, Alabama, before opening their World Cup campaign against Algeria in Kansas City on June 16. That gives Messi another week to build match fitness and move from an individual workload back into fuller team training.

Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos had earlier tried to play down the issue, saying Messi appeared fatigued after playing on a “heavy” pitch. Still, Argentina are unlikely to take unnecessary risks with their captain before the matches that matter.

For now, the message from the Argentina camp is one of caution rather than alarm. Messi is not fully integrated into team training yet, but the official update says the injured players are making progress. For the defending champions, that is the only update that matters before their World Cup defence truly begins.

 
lionel messi world cup fitness argentina
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / Lionel Messi trains alone as Argentina begin World Cup preparation, hamstring score keeps champions cautious
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