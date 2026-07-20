Lionel Messi's next move after World Cup final heartbreak: Retirement, one last Copa America or something more?

In 2016, at the MetLife Stadium in New York, Lionel Messi faced the biggest dilemma of his career: fight or flight. A second successive defeat in a major final — first the 2014 World Cup against Germany and then the 2016 Copa America against Chile — left Messi shattered. His immediate instinct was to walk away. At 29, believing international success would forever remain out of reach, he announced his retirement from Argentina duty, choosing instead to focus on an already glittering Barcelona career. Even Diego Maradona, who had coached Messi between 2008 and 2010, questioned his leadership after the defeat, claiming the he "had no personality" and lacked the character to lead Argentina.

Argentina's fans are silhouetted as they stand atop a structure with an image of Lionel Messi in the background near the Obelisk after Argentina lost the FIFA World Cup final (AFP)

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Less than two months later, Messi changed his mind.

He returned for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers with renewed determination and a fresh understanding of what it meant to captain Argentina. The decision transformed not just his career, but the nation's fortunes. Argentina ended a 28-year wait for a major trophy by winning the Copa America in 2021, followed it up with the Finalissima, conquered the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 and retained the Copa America in 2024.

Those triumphs elevated Messi's legacy beyond merely matching greats like Pelé and Maradona. Winning the World Cup completed football's ultimate checklist, while guiding Argentina to another World Cup final in 2026 reignited the debate over whether he had become the greatest footballer, perhaps even the greatest male athlete, in history.

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Most expected Qatar to be his final World Cup. At 35, Messi refused to commit to another tournament despite lifting the trophy. He remained coy throughout the following years, even after winning another Copa America. It was only at the very last moment that he confirmed he would return for one final World Cup campaign.

What followed was remarkable. It wasn't simply about trophies, records or individual awards anymore. The most fascinating chapter of Messi's later career has been his ability to reinvent himself at 39.

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Gone were the relentless dribbles and explosive runs that defined his Barcelona prime. Instead, Messi mastered economy. He conserved energy, drifted intelligently into dangerous pockets, allowed Argentina's midfield to dictate possession, and exploded only when the decisive moments arrived.

The formula worked. He finished the tournament with eight goals and four assists, remaining the heartbeat of Argentina's attack.

Even more remarkably, almost half of his goal involvements came after the 80th minute. Argentina repeatedly stared defeat in the face during the knockout rounds, only for Messi to produce another decisive contribution. They scored three goals in 13 minutes against Egypt in the Round of 16. Against England in the semifinal, they struck twice in the closing seven minutes.

It felt magical. It felt inevitable. But the World Cup final told a different story. And Spain were rewarded for collective football over individual brilliance.

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Having already neutralised Kylian Mbappe in the semifinal, Luis de la Fuente's side arrived with a clear plan to suffocate Messi. They cut off his supply line, crowded every pocket he tried to occupy and forced Argentina into long spells without meaningful possession. For perhaps the first time all tournament, Messi looked ordinary. He finished the 120 minutes with just 54 touches, none inside Spain's penalty area, created no chances and failed to influence proceedings until desperation took over in the closing stages.

The fairytale ending never came.

Ferran Torres' 106th-minute winner crowned Spain world champions for only the second time in history, while Messi was left reliving familiar heartbreak at the very same stadium where he had once retired from international football.

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As Spain celebrated, Messi stood alone. He broke down in tears before quietly disappearing down the tunnel, once again leaving the football world asking the same question:

Was this the final time we saw Lionel Messi in an Argentina shirt?

A sixth World Cup appearance in 2030 appears almost impossible. Messi would be 43 by then. Nor does he have anything left to prove. He is already a World Cup winner, a two-time Copa America champion, an eight-time Ballon d'Or recipient, a four-time Champions League winner, a 13-time league champion and the most decorated footballer of his generation. Even without Sunday's defeat ending differently, his résumé arguably places him above every player the sport has ever seen, including long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

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"I hope everyone feels proud of him, of everything he has achieved, because he's the best football player ever to step on a pitch," Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said after the final.

Whether Messi has played his final international match remains unknown. Scaloni admitted he had not yet discussed retirement with his captain.

For now, Messi's focus is expected to return to Inter Miami. Having extended his MLS contract through the 2028 season, he will remain active until just before his 41st birthday. And perhaps there remains one final chapter. If he can still compete at 41, why not one last Copa America in 2028?

Argentina will enter that tournament as two-time defending champions, and it could offer Messi the opportunity to sign off on his own terms while helping usher in the next generation ahead of the 2030 World Cup. Of the 17 Argentine players who played in Sunday's final, only six were over 30.

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If this truly was the end of Messi's World Cup story, it closed not with a trophy, but with tears. Yet few careers have ever left the game richer.