Lionel Scaloni breaks down in tears, casts doubt over Argentina future after World Cup final heartbreak

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni abruptly ended his post-match press conference in tears, leaving his future in doubt after Spain defeated his side 1-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. The 48-year-old guided his team to consecutive finals but watched his world champions fall to a devastating extra-time goal in New Jersey.

Lionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina, reacts after receiving his runner-up medal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match (Getty Images via AFP)

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Despite the crushing heartbreak of relinquishing the title, Scaloni confirmed he will not offer a sudden resignation. Scaloni confirmed he plans to meet with Argentine Football Association President Claudio Tapia soon, but he remains committed to honouring his current deal, which runs through to December 2026.

“I will talk to the president. I have an idea of what I would like to do. I will see out my contract (it expires in December), and I feel the need to think, as I don't know if something as big can be done, and maybe we need to speak this through," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Scaloni has been in charge of the Albiceleste for more than eight years, taking the helm in 2018. Initially viewed as an unheralded hire due to his lack of high-level coaching experience, Scaloni silenced his critics by overachieving far beyond any initial expectations. Through exceptional man-management and a golden Midas touch, he transformed a roster of technically skilled players who played with their hearts on their sleeves into a fiercely cohesive unit that played for each other to bring out the best in Messi. This formula yielded four major titles, ending a 28-year trophy drought for the nation before ultimately falling short at this final hurdle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Scaloni has been in charge of the Albiceleste for more than eight years, taking the helm in 2018. Initially viewed as an unheralded hire due to his lack of high-level coaching experience, Scaloni silenced his critics by overachieving far beyond any initial expectations. Through exceptional man-management and a golden Midas touch, he transformed a roster of technically skilled players who played with their hearts on their sleeves into a fiercely cohesive unit that played for each other to bring out the best in Messi. This formula yielded four major titles, ending a 28-year trophy drought for the nation before ultimately falling short at this final hurdle. {{/usCountry}}

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“I do have to be thankful to this group because they were warriors, and that is the truth. We competed against an amazing team, and... I hope that future generations also are influenced by this.”

“It's hard to form a group like this. I'm in a dream place for everyone, and I always thank the president (Tapia) for the opportunity.”

But now, the challenge of replacing an ageing golden generation will be heavy on his mind. Argentina are in dire need of a reset. Eight of their starters against Spain previously started the 2022 World Cup final, but despite many battling displays that dragged them to the final of this summer’s tournament, they have looked a shadow of their dominant Qatar 2022 side. Their play has been overwhelmingly dependent on Messi, with little creativity or end product from the rest of the attacking unit.

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Navigating the inevitable post-Messi era for the national team and rebuilding the special camaraderie of the squad is a monumental obstacle. And cognizant of his long reign, he openly questioned his ability to summon the energy needed for that new cycle.

"In order to continue, you need a great deal of things, especially resetting your mind, rebooting, creating a group like this again. That is very difficult to create again," Scaloni confessed.

He was in tears as he said, “Losing hurts me to the soul. I’m sorry,” before walking off to rousing, sympathetic applause.

Messi “incredible” at 39

Scaloni also highlighted the brilliant tournament performances of captain and talisman Lionel Messi. Despite potential retirement speculation after lifting the World Cup in 2022, aged 35, the legendary Barcelona forward confirmed he would continue playing for the national team as a world champion. He returned to international football’s biggest stage four years later and leaves the tournament with the second-most goals (21) and the most assists (9).

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"He's the best football player ever. It was incredible," Scaloni said. "Leo is 39 years old, it's an incredible thing. I was absolutely clear that he would play as long as he wanted. I hope that people are proud of him and the team".

He had a night to forget against Spain, who controlled possession and effectively neutralised the Argentine attack throughout the 120 minutes of play. Their suffocating defence specifically targeted the veteran Messi, reducing his influence almost entirely and denying him a single shot on goal until the 117th minute. A red card issued to Enzo Fernández drastically shifted the match's momentum, and Ferran Torres’ winner was the final nail in the coffin.