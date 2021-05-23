Liverpool caps season recovery by clinching CL qualification; Chelsea also makes the cut but Leicester remains fifth

No trophy to celebrate this year but clinching Champions League qualification proved a welcome consolation prize for Liverpool.

Fans were allowed back into Anfield for the first time in 2021 in time to see Sadio Mane's double clinch a final-day 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

After winning the Premier League trophy last season — to end a 30-year English title drought — celebrating third place might seem underwhelming. Especially when the team was top the last time fans were allowed briefly back onto the Kop in December.

But when Liverpool was beaten at an empty Anfield 77 days ago by Fulham, the champions dropped to eighth place, four points from fourth.

Even with key players still injured — notably center back Virgil van Dijk — Jürgen Klopp masterminded a recovery to ensure the comedown from the title last July wasn't quite as crushing by securing a return to the Champions League.

-Chelsea into CL, Leicester 5th-

Chelsea managed to stay in top-4 despite a defeat, while Leicester missed out in the three-way fight for a top-four finish on Sunday.

Chelsea's 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa didn't prove critical because Leicester conceded three late goals to lose 4-2 at home to Tottenham and stay in fifth place

Leicester also missed out on Champions League qualification by losing on the final day of last season.

West Ham beat Southampton 3-0 to finish in sixth place to qualify for the Europa League and Tottenham's win at Leicester ensured the team got into the new Europa Conference League.

FINAL DAY RESULTS:

-Arsenal 2-0 Brighton

-Aston Villa 2-1 Chelsea

-Fulham 0-2 Newcastle

-Leeds 3-1 West Bromwich Albion

-Leicester 2-4 Tottenham

-Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace

-Manchester City 5-0 Everton

-Sheffield United 1-0 Burnley

-West Ham 3-0 Southampton

-Wolves 1-2 Man Utd