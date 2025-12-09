Liverpool manager Arne Slot breaks silence on Mohamed Salah's public outburst against club: 'Doesn't mean I'm weak'

Liverpool manager Arne Slot and Mohamed Salah after the match(Action Images via Reuters) Here's what Liverpool manager Arne Slot said about Mohamed Salah's comments against the club. Liverpool manager Arne Slot finally reacted to Mohamed Salah's public outburst against the club, saying the Reds have taken the due course of action after leaving the Egyptian striker out of the squad for the upcoming Champions League fixture against Inter Milan. The 33-year-old striker lashed out at the Premier League defending champions after being made to sit out on the bench for the third game in a row. After the 3-3 draw against Leeds United, Salah made his way to the mixed zone, where he poured his heart out while speaking to the reporters.

While speaking to the media, Salah also claimed that his relationship with manager Arne Slot has become non-existent, and he feels like he has been “thrown under the bus.”

Salah is also in danger of missing Liverpool's next Premier League fixture against Brighton over the weekend. He is slated to report for Africa Cup of Nations duty with Egypt on Monday, and he could be unavailable for the Reds until mid-January.

“Usually, I’m calm, I’m polite. But that doesn’t mean I’m weak so if a player has these comments about so many things then it’s up to me and the club to react. We reacted in a way you can see – he’s not here," Slot told reporters, according to the Guardian.

“When I don’t play, someone usually players don’t like the manager that much, but he was really respectful to the staff and manager, his teammates, and he trained very hard, so it was a surprise to me when I heard the comments he gave. But it is not the first or last time a player who doesn’t play says something similar to what he did. But my reaction to that is clear, and that’s why he is not here tonight," he added.

Slot is tight-lipped about Salah's future

The Liverpool boss did not stop there as he cast further doubt on Salah's future at the club by admitting that he had “no clue” whether the striker had played his last game for the Reds.

“I am a firm believer that there is always a possibility to return for a player. But that is not … I can leave it with that, I think," said Slot.

When asked whether Salah has played his last game for the club, Slot replied, “I have no clue. I cannot answer that question at this point in time.”

Liverpool have been battling horrendous form in the ongoing season as the Premier League title holders are currently languishing in the ninth spot in the standings with 23 points from 16 matches.

In the Champions League, Liverpool are in 13th spot with nine points from five games.