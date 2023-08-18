Liverpool set to sign Wataru Endo amid Mohamed Salah transfer link-up to Saudi Pro League

Having failed to land Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, Liverpool seem to have finally managed to acquire the services of a midfielder this summer. The Reds have reportedly reached an agreement with Japanese defensive midfielder Wataru Endo and his club VFB Stuttgart. Liverpool are expected to pay €18 million (£15.4 million) to the German side for the 30-year-old’s signing. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the warm-up before the match (REUTERS)

Journalist Fabrizio Romano, who closely follows the football transfer market, has claimed that Endo travelled to Liverpool yesterday to complete his medical tests at the club. Romano reported that Endo arrived in Liverpool after getting a green signal from his side Stuttgart. “Wataru Endo, currently undergoing first part of medical tests as new Liverpool player after surprising move revealed yesterday night. Endo travelled to Merseyside on Thursday night with his camp after Stuttgart green light to complete his dream move,” Romano tweeted.

According to Romano, Liverpool want to sign the Stuttgart captain on a permanent deal. It is being understood that Liverpool’s sporting director Jorg Schmadtke, who assumed his new role in May this year, played a key role in signing Wataru Endo.

Endo, 30, may not be a young prospect but departures of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and James Milner somewhat compelled Liverpool team management in finding a fresh face in the midfield. Moreover, Liverpool’s failed attempts to land Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia also necessitated the need to acquire a midfielder this summer.

Wataru Endo’s numbers have been quite impressive last season. In the last Bundesliga campaign, only four players - Jamal Musiala, Dominik Szoboszlai, Moussa Diaby and Raphael Guerreiro – managed to create more chances from open play than Endo. One of those four – Hungary’s Szoboszlai—has already signed for Liverpool this summer. So, it is a no-brainer why the Merseyside-based side were interested in Endo.

Salah linked to Saudi transfer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been eager to strengthen his side’s midfield. The Premier League club’s summer signings also suggest Klopp’s determination in bolstering the midfield. Apart from Szoboszlai, Liverpool also lured Argentina’s World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

Attacking unit, however, remains to be Liverpool’s prime concern. Having already suffered Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino’s departures, Liverpool appear to be a bit blunt upfront. Moreover, Liverpool star forward Mohamed Salah’s transfer rumours have come as a major blow for them. Earlier, it was reported that Saudi side Al Ittihad expressed their desire to sign the Egyptian ahead of next season. Salah had signed a new Liverpool contract last summer. His current contract is set to expire in June 2025.

Salah’s agent had stated earlier this month that the player is determined to remain at Anfield but according to media reports, Liverpool have already started looking for the Egyptian's potential replacement. According to Football Insider, Liverpool are planning to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko as Salah’s potential replacement.

