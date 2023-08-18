'Did not want to leave Barcelona': Messi's shocking PSG revelation in 1st press conference since joining Inter Miami

Lionel Messi admitted that he never wanted to leave his childhood club Barcelona and join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Argentine’s glorious stint at Catalonia came to an end in 2021 after Barcelona officials failed to sign a new contract with him due to financial constraints. After spending two seasons with PSG, Messi joined Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami this summer. Inter Miami's Lionel Messi listens to a question during a soccer news conference, Thursday, Aug. 17(AP)

“My departure to Paris was not something I wanted, I did not want to leave Barcelona and it became difficult, but it is the opposite of what is happening to me now thanks to God,” Messi said while speaking to local media for the first time since moving to Florida.

Messi’s stint in America has so far proved to be absolutely remarkable. Having made six appearances for Inter Miami, Messi has found the back of the net nine times. Moreover, the Herons have been unbeaten since the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner made his debut for them against Cruz Azul last month. Life off the pitch has not been too dull either for Messi and his family. The 36-year-old confessed that he is enjoying this particular phase of his career in Miami.

“We still don't have the house where we are going to live. But it was very easy to choose, we were convinced to come to this place and the people made it very easy, both in the club since we arrived and the fans or the people I meet on the street. The city is spectacular and makes it possible for you to live the day quietly and very easily. The children start school soon. While there is little left [to do], it was easier than we thought. It had been complicated from Barcelona to Paris. I'm happy, enjoying this new stage and the experience of living in this country that is something that always crossed my mind. We are in the place where we want to be,” Messi explained.

Having helped Inter Miami in remaining unbeaten in the last six games, Lionel Messi will now be aiming to lift his first trophy in the United States. In his next appearance, Messi will be up against Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup final this weekend. The Argentine scored a crucial goal against Philadelphia Union earlier this week to guide Inter Miami to their first-ever Leagues Cup final.

Having played just six matches in America, Messi has already become Inter Miami’s joint-third-highest goal-scorer of all-time. Messi claims the third spot along with his teammates Robert Taylor and Josef Martinez. With 16 goals to his name, Leonardo Campana is placed in second position on the elite list of players. Messi’s ex-Argentina team-mate Gonzalo Higuain is at the top spot with 29 goals under his belt.

