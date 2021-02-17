Liverpool stun Leipzig 2-0 to snap losing run
- Juergen Klopp has written off his team's chances of winning back-to-back Premier League titles after they lost three successive domestic matches but they are alive in Europe.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were on target to snap a three-match losing run as their side stunned RB Leipzig 2-0 in the Champions League Round of 16 first-leg on Tuesday. Juergen Klopp has written off his team's chances of winning back-to-back Premier League titles after they lost three successive domestic matches but they are alive in Europe.
They gained a clear advantage in their tie going into the March 10 return leg thanks to two blunders by Leipzig. Salah easily intercepted a back pass by Leipzig's Marcel Sabitzer to put the Reds ahead in the 53rd minute and on course for their first win in any competition since late January.
Mane then pounced on another mistake when Nordi Mukiele failed to clear a long ball five minutes later, leaving the Germans stunned in Budapest's Puskas Arena where the game had been relocated due to COVID-19 restrictions in Germany. "It was an important game for us, a tough game," Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said. "Keeping a clean sheet was important for us.
"We just want to keep going and keep fighting every time we play. There have been a lot of difficult situations throughout the season, but we’ve just got to take each game as it comes and take things one step at a time. A good win but it's only half the job done," he added.
BETTER START
The Germans had the better start and Dani Olmo's downward header in the fifth minute bounced off the base of the post. With Leipzig defending high, Liverpool initially tried to slice through with deep crosses and one of them found Salah in the 15th but his chip was blocked by keeper Peter Gulacsi.
Andy Robertson then tried his luck with an audacious 40-metre lob that almost caught Gulacsi out of position but the Reds had to wait until Salah capitalised with their first chance of the second half.
Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann then saw his players gift another goal with Mukiele's error and Mane's crisp finish. The Germans, who came into the match on a four-game winning run in all competitions, were largely toothless in attack following the goals until Tyler Adam's miss in stoppage time.
"In the return leg we have to pick up where we left off. Then we will have chances," Sabitzer said, adding that Leipzig had played a good game apart from the two errors. "It would be better if we had scored but we believe that we have the quality," he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mbappe scores three as dominant PSG outclass Barcelona 4-1
- Lionel Messi had blasted Barca ahead with a penalty in the first half but Mbappe pulled the French champions level with a classy piece of control and finishing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool stun Leipzig 2-0 to snap losing run
- Juergen Klopp has written off his team's chances of winning back-to-back Premier League titles after they lost three successive domestic matches but they are alive in Europe.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISL: Ruthless Hyderabad send Kerala Blasters packing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manchester City's Guardiola backs 'exceptional' Klopp to bounce back
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
David Alaba to leave Bayern Munich after 13 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LaLiga to engage with Indian fans through a unique LaLiga QR Challenge
- The tech-savvy engagement activity is planned at various physical and digital touchpoints and the QR Codes will be integrated alternately through different partnerships and initiatives executed for its Indian fans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian women's football team to face Serbia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FC Goa captain Bedia show-caused by AIFF for 'unsporting behaviour'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Difficult period means extra motivation to beat Sevilla: Meunier
- Thomas Meunier said there is added motivation for his team to do well in the Champions League.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Great learning experience': RFYS-AIFC workshops get thumbs up from coaches
- A total of 119 coaches from football institutes, schools and colleges participated in the workshops, with experts providing them deep insight into specialist areas.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bayern held 3-3 by struggling Bielefeld on Bundesliga return
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Ham up to fifth after comfortable win over Sheffield United
- Issa Diop added a second in the 58th minute with a header and Ryan Fredericks scored with the last kick of the game.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Werner ends EPL goal drought as Chelsea go fourth
- The Chelsea striker tapped in at the far post after Olivier Giroud had failed to connect with a high cross to complete a 2-0 victory over Newcastle on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhetri, Cleiton star as Bengaluru FC beat Mumbai City 4-2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nobody has to worry about me, says Liverpool's Klopp
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox