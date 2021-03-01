Liverpool's Jones dedicates goal to Alisson after father's death
Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones dedicated his goal in Sunday's Premier League win at Sheffield United to goalkeeper Alisson Becker whose father passed away last week.
Jose Becker, 57, drowned in a lake near his holiday home in southern Brazil last Wednesday, local police said.
He had been swimming at a dam on his property when the accident happened, Doroteo Machado Filho, a police inspector in the town of Lavras do Sul, told Reuters. No foul play was suspected.
"I'd like to take this time to say that this goal is for Ali's dad. May he rest in peace and if Ali sees this, this is for you, bro," Jones told Sky Sports.
"He's a strong lad and a big part of the team. He's not here today but we miss him for sure."
Jones and a Kean Bryan own goal gave Liverpool a 2-0 win over bottom side Sheffield United as the Merseyside team snapped a run of four straight league defeats.
Liverpool are sixth on the table with 43 points after 26 games. They host fifth-placed Chelsea on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool's Jones dedicates goal to Alisson after father's death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Improving' Arsenal heading in the right direction, says Arteta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I had no doubt of our togetherness: Klopp after Liverpool win for Alisson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leverkusen top four hopes dealt another blow in 2-1 defeat by Freiburg
- Bayer Leverkusen slipped to a surprise 2-1 defeat at home to Freiburg in the German Bundesliga.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aguero needs time to return to best form, says Man City boss Guardiola
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Atlético Madrid wins again, stays 5 points ahead in Spain
- An own-goal by Alfonso Pedraza in the first half and a goal by forward João Félix in the second helped Atlético end a three-game winless streak and rebuild its lead over second-place Barcelona.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool beats Sheffield United 2-0 to end EPL losing run
- A series of fine first-half saves from Sheffield goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale kept the defending champions at bay in the first half.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Draw at Chelsea a sign that United title bid has fallen away
- A 0-0 draw with Chelsea on Sunday was the fifth time United has been held in the nine Premier League matches since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side went top 47 days earlier.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai City beat Bagan 2-0, book AFC Champions League spot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bale double helps Tottenham crush Burnley
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arsenal rekindle European hopes with 3-1 win at Leicester
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barcelona's Pedri faces spell out after muscle injury
- Pedri has been a mainstay in the Barca side playing 37 matches in all competitions this season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese Super League champions Jiangsu FC says it will cease operations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kylian Mbappe nets double as PSG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Juventus' away day blues continue as Verona earn draw
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox