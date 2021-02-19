Majority of Asia's World Cup qualifiers postponed until June due to COVID-19
A majority of the remaining matches in the second phase of Asia's qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup have been postponed until June due to travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Friday.
The AFC said four matches will be held as scheduled on March 25 and 30 at their respective venues, with the remaining rescheduled games to be played in a centralised format from May 31-June 15.
"The AFC continues to place the health and safety of players, teams... as the highest priority and will work together with its Member Associations to closely monitor the situation in the region," AFC said in a statement.
Games involving 40 nations across eight groups in the current round of qualifying had been due to resume in March after matches originally scheduled to be played last year were suspended due to the pandemic.
The winners of each of the eight groups will qualify for the next phase of Asia's competition to determine the continent's participants at the World Cup alongside the four best runners-up.
Asia has four guaranteed places at the finals in addition to Qatar – the reigning Asian champions – securing their berth in the tournament as hosts. A further place is available through an intercontinental playoff.
(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Majority of Asia's World Cup qualifiers postponed until June due to COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United, Spurs win big in relocated Europa League games
- The first leg was played in Turin, one of a number of games relocated away from their original venues due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions from certain countries affecting teams from Britain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mbappé apparently caught saying in game he would 'kill' Alba
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISL: NorthEast United score late to hold Chennaiyin FC 3-3
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahimović and Lukaku meet again in Milan derby after spat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haaland leads Dortmund past Sevilla in Champions League
- Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund ended Sevilla’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 come-from-behind victory.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Champions League: Porto record first win over Juventus
- Goals from Mehdi Taremi and Moussa Marega propelled Porto to their first ever victory over Juventus in the Champions League.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Relentless Man City open up 10-point lead in Premier League
- Everton was the latest team to be brushed aside by Pep Guardiola’s side, with City winning 3-1 at Goodison Park on Wednesday to open up its biggest lead yet in the league this season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa breaks jinx of draws, stakes claim for top four with win against Odisha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa, Kolkata in fray for Champions League, AFC Cup ties
- The EoI form seeks details such as the number of stadia, training grounds and hotels available and details of Covid-19 quarantine protocols, among other things, said Das. AIFF submitted the EoI on February 15, the last date.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pochettino makes his mark at PSG with Barcelona coup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At ISL, extra time is now Ishan time
- Pandita, 22, has been the super-sub who scored from his only shot in the game, against Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mbappe scores three as dominant PSG outclass Barcelona 4-1
- Lionel Messi had blasted Barca ahead with a penalty in the first half but Mbappe pulled the French champions level with a classy piece of control and finishing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool stun Leipzig 2-0 to snap losing run
- Juergen Klopp has written off his team's chances of winning back-to-back Premier League titles after they lost three successive domestic matches but they are alive in Europe.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISL: Ruthless Hyderabad send Kerala Blasters packing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox