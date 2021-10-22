Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Man City fan attacked after UCL game in 'stable' condition
football

Man City fan attacked after UCL game in 'stable' condition

Five men were arrested after the incident that left the 63-year-old City fan, who is Belgian, hospitalized after being attacked in a parking lot at a service station late Tuesday after City’s 5-1 win.
Man City fan attacked after UCL game in 'stable' condition(TWITTER)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 03:45 PM IST
AP | , Brugge, Belgium

The Manchester City supporter who was attacked on his way home from the team’s Champions League match against Club Brugge in Belgium has been upgraded to “stable” condition though he remains in a coma, prosecutors said.

Five men were arrested after the incident that left the 63-year-old City fan, who is Belgian, hospitalized after being attacked in a parking lot at a service station late Tuesday after City’s 5-1 win.

One suspect was charged with theft with violence and theft with aggravated violence, another with intentional beatings and incapacitating injuries, and all five with culpable negligence, the East Flanders prosecutor’s office said in a statement released Friday.

The five men were brought before a judge in the city of Ghent on Thursday. Three have been released under strict conditions, including a ban on attending soccer matches, and two remained detained, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Wednesday the victim had “life-threatening injuries.” In their latest update, they said he was "still in a coma but his condition is now stable.”

RELATED STORIES

City has said the club is working with police in Belgium and Manchester to establish more information about the incident.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manchester city uefa champions league
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Could Hazard leave Madrid by end of season? Ex defender Fernando Sanz explains

Europa League: West Ham take control, Lazio, Marseille keep hopes alive

FIFA Rankings: India rise one spot to 106th, Belgium hold onto top position

El Clasico: 'They make us enthusiastic about future of a better Barcelona'
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP