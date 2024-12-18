Menu Explore
Man United coach Amorim says club needs 'big talents' like Rashford

AP |
Dec 18, 2024 09:10 PM IST

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim said Wednesday the club needs players like Marcus Rashford after the forward was quoted as saying he was ready for a new challenge.

HT Image
HT Image

Rashford was dropped from United's squad for its 2-1 win against Manchester City on Sunday.

It has led to widespread speculation about his future and Rashford discussed the possibility of leaving in an interview on Tuesday.

“For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps," Rashford was quoted as saying by journalist Henry Winter in a post on X. “When I leave it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings.'"

Amorim was diplomatic when asked if he wanted to keep Rashford at the club.

“Of course, because this kind of club needs big talents and he’s a big talent,” he told a news conference. “So, he just needs to perform at the highest level and that is my focus. I just want to help Marcus."

The 27-year-old Rashford is under contract until 2028.

He is a graduate of United's famed academy, which has produced many of its greatest players like Bobby Charlton, George Best, Ryan Giggs and David Beckham.

But he has struggled for form since signing his new deal in 2023 — scoring just eight goals last season and losing his place in the England team.

He has scored three goals in six games since Amorim was appointed in November, but was substituted after 56 minutes of his last appearance against Viktoria Plzen last week and then left out of the squad against City.

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Follow Us On