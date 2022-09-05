Manchester United price tag set at 3.75 billion pounds, Dubai among contenders for shock takeover bid: Report

The Glazer family have placed a price tag of 3.75 billion pounds for Manchester United, according to British tabloid newspaper Daily Mail. The report further stated that the Premier League could be set for a takeover by Dubai, who are yet to purchase a Premier League club, unlike Abu Dhabi (Manchester City) and Saudi Arabia (Newcastle United).

The report comes after Manchester United have found resurgent form under new manager Erik ten Hag after losing their opening two games of the Premier League campaign. The Red Devils cruised past table-toppers Arsenal on Sunday, with Brazilian winget Antony scoring on his debut in the first half. Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka levelled the score in the 60th-minute, but Marcus Rashford (66', 75') won the match for United with a brace.

Also Read | Rashford, Antony score as Man United end Arsenal's perfect start

With the win, United have climbed to fifth position in the Premier League table with 12 points from six games, including four wins and two defeats. Hailing his new purchase Antony from Ajax, Ten Hag said after the match, "I think we have already seen what a threat he is. Speed and creativity are a real threat in the Premier League. And he is a part of it. And I think we missed a player on the right wing because all the players that can play there like Jadon Sancho, like Marcus Rashford, prefer more the centre or the left side. Now, we have the one who can play really good over the right wing, so there was a missing link. Now, today's first performance here, he did well, but he can step up."

"I know him from Amsterdam. I know this is a different league, but there is potential and he will get that. He will be even better than he was today. But I would say today already, it was a great goal. Although, I must mention all the goals today were team goals", he further added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON