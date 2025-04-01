Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Manchester City receive body blow as Erling Haaland set for stint on the sidelines due to injury

PA_Media |
Apr 01, 2025 06:03 AM IST

Haaland suffered an ankle injury during City’s 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final win at Bournemouth on Sunday.

Manchester City have been dealt a major injury blow with Erling Haaland set for a spell on the sidelines. Haaland suffered an ankle injury during City’s 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final win at Bournemouth on Sunday.

Haaland suffered an ankle injury during City’s 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final win at Bournemouth on Sunday.(PA Media )
Haaland suffered an ankle injury during City’s 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final win at Bournemouth on Sunday.(PA Media )

The striker had just scored his 30th goal of the season to equalise when he was hurt in a challenge with Cherries midfielder Lewis Cook.

City say Haaland underwent initial tests on his ankle on Monday and will now see a specialist to determine the full extent of the injury.

Pep Guardiola’s side, still facing a battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League, face matches against Leicester and Manchester United this week.

They then have a visit from Crystal Palace and a trip to Everton before their FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest at Wembley on April 26.

The only timeframe City could give for Haaland’s recovery was that he should be fit before the end of the season.

A statement on City’s website read: “Erling underwent initial tests in Manchester on Monday morning and will now seek specialist consultation to confirm the full extent of the injury.

“Assessment remains ongoing to ascertain a full prognosis. The expectation is that Erling will be fit in time to play a further part in the remainder of this season, including this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup.

“Everyone at the club wishes Erling a speedy recovery.”

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Football / Manchester City receive body blow as Erling Haaland set for stint on the sidelines due to injury
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On