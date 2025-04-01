Manchester City receive body blow as Erling Haaland set for stint on the sidelines due to injury

Manchester City have been dealt a major injury blow with Erling Haaland set for a spell on the sidelines. Haaland suffered an ankle injury during City’s 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final win at Bournemouth on Sunday. Haaland suffered an ankle injury during City’s 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final win at Bournemouth on Sunday.(PA Media )

The striker had just scored his 30th goal of the season to equalise when he was hurt in a challenge with Cherries midfielder Lewis Cook.

City say Haaland underwent initial tests on his ankle on Monday and will now see a specialist to determine the full extent of the injury.

Pep Guardiola’s side, still facing a battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League, face matches against Leicester and Manchester United this week.

They then have a visit from Crystal Palace and a trip to Everton before their FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest at Wembley on April 26.

The only timeframe City could give for Haaland’s recovery was that he should be fit before the end of the season.

A statement on City’s website read: “Erling underwent initial tests in Manchester on Monday morning and will now seek specialist consultation to confirm the full extent of the injury.

“Assessment remains ongoing to ascertain a full prognosis. The expectation is that Erling will be fit in time to play a further part in the remainder of this season, including this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup.

“Everyone at the club wishes Erling a speedy recovery.”