Manchester City vs Manchester United live streaming: Where to watch FA Cup final 2022-23 in India

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 03, 2023 11:47 AM IST

Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup final live streaming: The kick-off is at 07:30 pm as per IST.

Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup final live streaming: After securing the Premier League last month, English giants Manchester City will look to keep their treble hopes alive when they meet local rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final. Keeping the tradition the match will be played at the Wembley Stadium and City will go in as favourites. However, United will look to end City's juggernaut and claim their second trophy of the season. The Red Devils had defeated Newcastle United earlier this year to clinch the EFL Capital One Cup and Erik ten Hag would look to add another silverware in the United cabinet under his reign. For City the match is a good opportunity also to prepare for the upcoming Champions League final against Inter Milan, which is scheduled for next week.

Here are the live streaming details of Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup final:

When is the Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup 2022-23 final?

Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup 2022-23 final will be played on June 3 (Saturday).

What time does the Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup 2022-23 final start in India?

The kick-off for Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup 2022-23 final is 07:30 pm as per IST.

Where is the Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup 2022-23 final being played?

Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup 2022-23 final will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup 2022-23 final in India?

Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup 2022-23 final will broadcast on the Sony Sports 2, Sony Sports 3 and Sony Sports 4 TV channels in India.

Where can I catch the LIVE streaming of Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup 2022-23 final start in India?

The LIVE streaming of Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup 2022-23 final will be available on the Sony LIV app in India.

