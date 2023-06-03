Home / Sports / Football / MCI vs MUN Live Score, FA Cup Final: Closing in on treble, Manchester City face arch-rivals Manchester United at Wembley
MCI vs MUN Live Score, FA Cup Final: Closing in on treble, Manchester City face arch-rivals Manchester United at Wembley

football
Updated on Jun 03, 2023 05:09 PM IST

MCI vs MUN Live Score, FA Cup Final: Follow here live score and latest updates of Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup Final, at the Wembley Stadium.

MCI vs MUN FA Cup Final Live Score: Manchester City vs Manchester United Latest Updates
ByHT Sports Desk
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score FA Cup Final: Getting closer to their treble ambitions, Manchester City face arch-rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup 2022-23 Final, at the Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday. City have already clinched the Premier League title, and need to win the FA Cup, UEFA Champions League to complete their treble. The UCL final between City and Inter Milan is scheduled for June 11. It is worth noting that this is the first-ever major final between City and United. United have claimed victory in five of their last six FA Cup meeting vs City, the most recent was a 3-2 away win in January 2012. The only exception in that run was a semi-final win for City in 2010-11. United will be competing in their 21st FA Cup final, the joint-most for any side in the competition's history along with Arsenal. Meanwhile, United completed the Premier League season in third position, sealing a UCL berth. For Pep Guardiola's side, focus will be on Erling Haaland, who recently won the Premier League top-scorer award with 36 goals. Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag will rely on midfield maestro Bruno Fernandes, who will dictate his side's play.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 03, 2023 05:09 PM IST

    MCI vs MUN Live Score FA Cup Final: Third meeting at Wembley

    This is the third time both sides are facing each other at Wembley, with the other two games coming in 2011. City won an FA Cup semi-final tie 1-0, and United won 3-2 in the Community Shield.

  • Jun 03, 2023 04:20 PM IST

    MCI vs MUN Live Score FA Cup Final: Antony 'unlikely' to feature for Manchester United

    Antony was forced off on a stretcher in the first half of United's recent win vs Chelsea and also missed the final Premier League game vs Fulham.

    Speaking about the Brazil international's presence in the FA Cup final, Ten Hag said, "It's unlikely. Dos Santos still has a chance, but it's a really small chance. He didn’t make the progress. So, what I say is he still has a chance, but it’s unlikely he is available."

  • Jun 03, 2023 04:17 PM IST

    MCI vs MUN Live Score FA Cup Final: Surprise starter for Manchester City

    Ahead of the match, Guardiola revealed that Ortega will start in goal instead for first-choice goalkeeper Ederson. Ortega has played in every round of the FA Cup this season.

  • Jun 03, 2023 04:08 PM IST

    MCI vs MUN Live Score FA Cup Final: Hello and good afternoon everyone!

    Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United, at the Wembley Stadium in London. Stay tuned folks, for an exciting showdown!

James drops prediction for FA Cup final, names replacement for Man United star

football
Updated on Jun 03, 2023 05:00 PM IST

Since Ronaldo’s exit, Man United finished third in the Premier League and the Red Devils have also won the League Cup in Ten Hag's first season as manager.

Since Ronaldo’s exit, Man United finished third in the Premier League(AP)
BySiddharth Thakur, New Delhi

football
Updated on Jun 03, 2023 05:09 PM IST

ByHT Sports Desk

Manchester City vs Manchester United live streaming: Where to watch FA Cup final

football
Published on Jun 03, 2023 11:47 AM IST

Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup final live streaming: The kick-off is at 07:30 pm as per IST.

Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup final 2022-23 live streaming
ByHT Sports Desk

U17 forward focuses on Asia after Manipur strife kills relative

football
Published on Jun 03, 2023 10:13 AM IST

Having helped India qualify in 2022, Thanglalsoun Gangte also scored against Real and Atletico last month

Thanglalsoun Gangte(AIFF)
ByDhiman Sarkar, Kolkata

Is Messi’s European reign coming to an end?

football
Updated on Jun 03, 2023 05:21 AM IST

The Argentine made his first-team debut for the club in 2003 at the age of 16.

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Ajaccio - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - May 13, 2023 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi reacts.(REUTERS file)
ByVivek Krishnan

UEFA condemn harassment of referee, Mourinho charged over abusive language

football
Published on Jun 02, 2023 10:06 PM IST

Referee Taylor came under scrutiny following Roma's shootout loss to Sevilla in UEFA's second-tier final on Wednesday.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin (R) presents AS Roma's Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho(AFP)
Reuters |

AIFF rejects Kerala Blasters' appeal against 4 crore fine

football
Published on Jun 02, 2023 06:18 PM IST

The committee also rejected KBFC's head coach Ivan Vukumanović's appeal against the fine of ₹5 lakh and a 10-game ban imposed on him.

Kerala Blasters players(PTI)
PTI |

FC Barcelona hit with massive 'Lionel Messi' transfer setback

football
Published on Jun 02, 2023 10:57 AM IST

Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona seems to be fading as La Liga hasn't given the green signal yet.

Lionel Messi's PSG contract is ending.
ByHT Sports Desk

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence with massive transfer update

football
Updated on Jun 02, 2023 10:13 AM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo has given his final update on his Al Nassr future, with transfer speculation growing.

Cristiano Ronaldo for Al Nassr.(REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk

‘Internet is not reality’: Benzema’s cryptic response to transfer rumours

football
Published on Jun 02, 2023 08:54 AM IST

Karim Benzema had a cryptic response to transfer rumours, surrounding his future with Real Madrid.

Karim Benzema in action for Real Madrid.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Europa League final referee, family surrounded by hostile Roma fans at airport

football
Published on Jun 02, 2023 07:39 AM IST

Mourinho had lashed out at the referee in his post-match conference and then was seen insulting Taylor with a series of expletives in the Puskas Arena.

Roma players talk to Referee Anthony Taylor before he checks the VAR for a possible penalty during the Europa League final soccer match between Sevilla and Roma, at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.(AP)
AP |

Mendilibar’s simple football fetches Sevilla’s record seventh

football
Published on Jun 02, 2023 12:57 AM IST

The Spaniard allayed relegation fears before renewing the bond with Europa League.

Sevilla coach Jose Mendilibar talks to players before extra time(REUTERS)
ByDhiman Sarkar, Kolkata

PSG coach confirms Lionel Messi's departure from French league club

football
Published on Jun 01, 2023 06:49 PM IST

Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season after two years at the club.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal with Lionel Messi(REUTERS)
PTI | , Paris

Building future sporting talents and what it takes

football
Published on Jun 01, 2023 04:59 PM IST

Football legend Bhaichung Bhutia in what it takes to spotting a talent and nurturing him/her.

Visuals of a football exhibition match in Shillong.(Dream Foundation)
ByHT Sports Desk

Europa League kings Sevilla beat Roma on penalties to win seventh crown

football
Published on Jun 01, 2023 07:55 AM IST

Sevilla keeper Yassine Bounou was their hero in the shootout, saving penalties from Gianluca Mancini and Roger Ibanez.

Sevilla celebrate with the trophy after winning the Europa League(REUTERS)
Reuters |
