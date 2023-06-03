MCI vs MUN Live Score, FA Cup Final: Closing in on treble, Manchester City face arch-rivals Manchester United at Wembley
MCI vs MUN Live Score, FA Cup Final: Follow here live score and latest updates of Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup Final, at the Wembley Stadium.
Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score FA Cup Final: Getting closer to their treble ambitions, Manchester City face arch-rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup 2022-23 Final, at the Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday. City have already clinched the Premier League title, and need to win the FA Cup, UEFA Champions League to complete their treble. The UCL final between City and Inter Milan is scheduled for June 11. It is worth noting that this is the first-ever major final between City and United. United have claimed victory in five of their last six FA Cup meeting vs City, the most recent was a 3-2 away win in January 2012. The only exception in that run was a semi-final win for City in 2010-11. United will be competing in their 21st FA Cup final, the joint-most for any side in the competition's history along with Arsenal. Meanwhile, United completed the Premier League season in third position, sealing a UCL berth. For Pep Guardiola's side, focus will be on Erling Haaland, who recently won the Premier League top-scorer award with 36 goals. Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag will rely on midfield maestro Bruno Fernandes, who will dictate his side's play.
Follow all the updates here:
Jun 03, 2023 05:09 PM IST
MCI vs MUN Live Score FA Cup Final: Third meeting at Wembley
This is the third time both sides are facing each other at Wembley, with the other two games coming in 2011. City won an FA Cup semi-final tie 1-0, and United won 3-2 in the Community Shield.
Jun 03, 2023 04:20 PM IST
MCI vs MUN Live Score FA Cup Final: Antony 'unlikely' to feature for Manchester United
Antony was forced off on a stretcher in the first half of United's recent win vs Chelsea and also missed the final Premier League game vs Fulham.
Speaking about the Brazil international's presence in the FA Cup final, Ten Hag said, "It's unlikely. Dos Santos still has a chance, but it's a really small chance. He didn’t make the progress. So, what I say is he still has a chance, but it’s unlikely he is available."
Jun 03, 2023 04:17 PM IST
MCI vs MUN Live Score FA Cup Final: Surprise starter for Manchester City
Ahead of the match, Guardiola revealed that Ortega will start in goal instead for first-choice goalkeeper Ederson. Ortega has played in every round of the FA Cup this season.
Jun 03, 2023 04:08 PM IST
MCI vs MUN Live Score FA Cup Final: Hello and good afternoon everyone!
Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United, at the Wembley Stadium in London. Stay tuned folks, for an exciting showdown!