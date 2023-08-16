Home / Sports / Football / Manchester City vs Sevilla, UEFA Super Cup live streaming: When and where to watch Europe's traditional curtain-raiser?

Manchester City vs Sevilla, UEFA Super Cup live streaming: When and where to watch Europe's traditional curtain-raiser?

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Aug 16, 2023 10:37 PM IST

Manchester City will meet Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup on Thursday in Greece.

After securing their first-ever UEFA Champions League title last season, Pep Gaurdiola's Manchester City can rightfully put the Premier League holders on the European map tonight. Guardiola's Man City ended their long wait for a Champions League title by defeating Inter Milan 1-0 in the summit clash of Europe's biggest competition at club level.

Players take part in a training a session on the eve of the UEFA Super Cup football match between Manchester City and Sevilla(AFP)
Players take part in a training a session on the eve of the UEFA Super Cup football match between Manchester City and Sevilla(AFP)

Dubbed as the traditional curtain-raiser to the new European season, Manchester City will meet UEFA Europa League holders Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup on Thursday. Premier League holders Man City will miss the services of Kevin De Bruyne after the Belgian midfielder was ruled out for up to four months due to a serious hamstring injury. Man City stars Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva are also not named in the squad due to concussion and illness respectively.

When will the UEFA Super Cup between Manchester City and Sevilla take place?

The UEFA Super Cup between Manchester City and Sevilla is scheduled for kick-off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday.

Where will the UEFA Super Cup between Manchester City and Sevilla be played?

The 2023 UEFA Super Cup is being played at the Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis in Greece.

Which TV channels will broadcast UEFA Super Cup between Manchester City and Sevilla in India?

The UEFA Super Cup 2023 will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch live streaming of UEFA Super Cup between Manchester City and Sevilla?

Football fans can watch the live streaming of the UEFA Super Cup on SonyLIV.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out