Manchester United crush Everton in Ruben Amorim's first home league game

Reuters |
Dec 01, 2024 09:00 PM IST

Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee bagged two goals apiece as Manchester United thumped Everton 4-0 on Sunday in new manager Ruben Amorim's first Premier League match at Old Trafford.

Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot and teammates Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith (Action Images via Reuters)
Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot and teammates Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith (Action Images via Reuters)

Rashford put United ahead in the 34th minute when he darted in to fire home Bruno Fernandes's corner with a side-footed volley that sailed in off the outstretched foot of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

The goal ignited Amorim's side, who dominated the rest of the match, and Zirkzee doubled the lead in the 41st minute when Amad Diallo intercepted Jordan Pickford's goal kick and the Dutch forward fired home Fernandes's cross from close range.

Rashford completed his brace 20 seconds after halftime when he ran on to a through ball from Amad who caused Everton problems all afternoon.

The Ivory Coast forward stripped the ball off James Tarkowski in the 64th minute and drove forward before feeding Zirkzee to slot in his second.

United climbed three spots to ninth in the table after 13 games, while Everton, who have not scored in four matches, are two points above the relegation zone in 15th. (Reporting by Lori Ewing, editing by Ed Osmond)

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
