Manchester United find Antony’s potential replacement: report

Manchester United winger Antony’s future at the club seems quite uncertain after the Brazilian was accused of physical assaults by his former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin. The team management decided to grant Antony a leave of absence as the player handles the allegations levelled against him. Apart from Antony, English winger Jadon Sancho is also currently training away from Manchester United’s first team. Sancho was involved in an altercation with manager Erik ten Hag after the Englishman was not selected for the Premier League game against Arsenal.

Manchester United's Antony in action.(Reuters)

In a situation like this, Manchester United are understood to have started finding new faces and they are reportedly keeping a close eye on Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. A report published by Daily Mail claims that Manchester United have been admirers of the Georgian player. The report suggests that the Red Devils will only be able to land Kvaratskhelia on a loan move. Due to the FFP guidelines, Manchester United will not be able to spend huge amount of money in the transfer market and that is why a loan move for the 22-year-old may seem a viable approach.

Kvaratskhelia had a terrific outing for Napoli last season scoring 14 goals and providing 10 assists. Though, he has not been able to find the back of the net since Napoli’s 4-0 win against Torino in March.

With the transfer window currently closed, Manchester United, in all likelihood, may very well have to depend on their players to replace Antony. Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri are the remaining recognized right-wingers in the team. But Diallo has been sidelined with long-term injury.

Apart from roping in new figures, Erik ten Hag may also consider reshuffling the midfield. Thanks to Sofyan Amrabat’s signing, Ten Hag now has the liberty to push Bruno Fernandes to the right hand side of the midfield. Another possible option for the Dutchman can be bringing Jadon Sancho back to the team. However, that option seems quite unlikely at this point in time. Sancho will not be a part of the Manchester United squad for the game against Brighton this weekend.

"Jadon Sancho will remain on a personal training programme away from the first-team group pending resolution of a squad discipline issue,” read a statement shared by the club on Thursday.

Previously, Erik ten Hag had said that Jadon Sancho was dropped from the squad because of poor performances in training. Ten Hag’s comments did not go down well with Sancho who termed the Dutch coach’s remarks as "completely untrue" on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). Sancho, however, deleted his post on Tuesday, more than a week after it was originally posted.

