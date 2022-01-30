Home / Sports / Football / Manchester United looks into assault allegations against Mason Greenwood
football

Manchester United looks into assault allegations against Mason Greenwood

  • The statement from the Premier League club was issued in response to allegations being posted within images and audio that are no longer visible on a woman’s Instagram account.
Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (left) and Mason Greenwood walk on the pitch.&nbsp;(AP/File Photo)
Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (left) and Mason Greenwood walk on the pitch. (AP/File Photo)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 06:26 PM IST
Copy Link
AP | , Manchester

Manchester United is looking into allegations forward Mason Greenwood assaulted a woman.

The statement from the Premier League club was issued in response to allegations being posted within images and audio that are no longer visible on a woman’s Instagram account.

“We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media,” United said after being asked about Greenwood. “We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

Police in Manchester confirmed officers were seeking information on the allegations when asked about Greenwood.

“Greater Manchester Police is aware of images and videos circulating on social media,” the force said in a statement. “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

There was no public response from Greenwood several hours after the allegations were first posted.

The 20-year-old Greenwood progressed through the United academy into the first team. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mason greenwood
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out