Home / Sports / Football / Manchester United manager Solskjaer signs new three-year contract
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is back with Manchester United. (Getty Images)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is back with Manchester United. (Getty Images)
football

Manchester United manager Solskjaer signs new three-year contract

  • Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a contract extension through at least the 2023-24 season, the club said on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
AP | , Carrington, England
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 09:52 PM IST

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a contract extension through at least the 2023-24 season, the club said on Saturday. The show of confidence in Solskjaer follows a second-place finish in the Premier League and a trip to Europa League final. The deal includes an option for 2024-25.

“Ole and his staff have worked tirelessly putting the foundations in place for long-term success on the pitch,” United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said. “The results of that have become increasingly visible over the past two seasons and we are all looking forward to seeing this exciting team develop further in the years ahead.”

The Norwegian was hired in December 2018 as an interim replacement for Jose Mourinho, and he was made permanent later that season. United ended last season without silverware after losing the Europa League final to Villarreal on penalties. It's the longest drought for United since the 1980s, in the early days of Alex Ferguson's otherwise trophy-filled reign.

Solskajer played for United from 1996-2007 and scored 126 goals. His most famous goal was his late winner in the 1999 UEFA Champions League final.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ole gunnar solksjaer manchester united
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.