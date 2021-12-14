Home / Sports / Football / Manchester United's Victor Lindelof recovering well after suffering breathing problems against Norwich
Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof was replaced by Eric Bailly in the second half at Carrow Road after "struggling to breathe" and experiencing "pain in the chest", according to manager Ralf Rangnick.
Published on Dec 14, 2021 05:57 PM IST
Reuters |

Manchester United centre back Victor Lindelof is recovering well from the breathing difficulties that forced him off in the win over Norwich City at the weekend, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Sweden international was replaced by Eric Bailly in the second half at Carrow Road after "struggling to breathe" and experiencing "pain in the chest", according to manager Ralf Rangnick.

"He can't even remember himself how it happened. I think he had a collision with another player and he had problems to breathe for more than 10 minutes. His heart rate was higher than normal and therefore he was a little bit shocked," Rangnick said after the game.

United said in a statement: "Victor is currently undergoing a series of precautionary investigations. However, he has recovered well from the episode he experienced in the match against Norwich," the club said in a statement.

They added that Lindelof's condition was not linked to any COVID-19 outbreak at the club.

United's Premier League clash away to Brentford, which was scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed on Monday due to a number of COVID-19 cases at the Old Trafford club.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
