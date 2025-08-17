Manchester United vs Arsenal Live streaming, Premier League: When and where to watch PL curtain-raiser on TV and online

The biggest match of the opening weekend of the Premier League is here, with two of England’s biggest and most historic clubs getting their campaigns going against one another. Arsenal and Manchester United have so much history shared between them, but for both teams, it is a question of a new era they go in with today: the hosts Manchester United trying to recover from their worst season in 50 years with a refresh, and Arsenal trying to get over the hump of three years of almost-but-not-quite. Bukayo Saka and Bruno Fernandes are the attacking talismans for their respective teams.

Both teams have enjoyed strong summers in the transfer market, particularly in the attacking department: Arsenal’s long-standing need for a centre-forward concluded with the purchase of Victor Gyokeres from Sporting CP, the team that Man United’s coach Ruben Amorim used to manage. Meanwhile, Amorim got his hands on Benjamin Sesko, but the headliners are Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, two of the stars of the Premier League from the last couple of years from teams lower down the pecking order.

United’s paltry goal-scoring return in 2024-25 saw them score only 44 goals in 38 games, a miserable showing that explains how they manage to finish 15th. Arsenal, meanwhile, had the most airtight defence. Despite being the travelling team, Mikel Arteta’s men start off as favourites purely by virtue of how much they have outperformed United by in the previous season. But the Red Devils had a measure of success against the Gunners even then: they managed to knock them out of the FA Cup, and again went toe-to-toe in a match they were unlucky to only draw a couple of weeks later.

As far as opening matches go, this is one that will tell fans and experts a lot about how these two teams might see their seasons go. Here is all you need to know ahead of this clash of titans.

