Manchester United vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League live streaming: When and where to watch UCL group stage clash

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 12, 2023 07:00 PM IST

Man United vs Bayern, Champions League live streaming: All you need to know about how and when to watch MAN U vs BAY UCL clash.

Manchester United face a formidable challenge as they strive to avoid elimination from the Champions League when they take on against Bayern Munich. In this crucial clash United must disrupt the German giant's remarkable 39-game unbeaten run in the group stages to keep their hopes alive for advancement to the knockout rounds. However, even achieving this may not be sufficient, as Erik ten Hag's team currently languishes at the bottom of Group A and also relies on a draw between Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

Manchester United players train(Action Images via Reuters)
Consistency remains the Achilles' heel for United, starkly evident in their recent performances. Last week, they delivered one of their season's finest displays, securing a 2-1 victory over Chelsea midweek. Yet, the momentum was abruptly halted as they suffered a disheartening 0-3 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth at Old Trafford, eliciting audible jeers from the disappointed fans.

Even if United face elimination from the Champions League, there is a glimmer of hope in the form of a safety net – the possibility of entering the Europa League if they secure third place in the group. Regardless of the outcome, Ten Hag likely did not anticipate finding himself in this precarious position after leading the club back into the competition in his inaugural season in charge. United initially found themselves in what seemed to be a relatively straightforward group, needing to outperform Danish club Copenhagen and Turkey's Galatasaray.

However, United have struggled to find consistent success, managing only one win in five games – a narrow 1-0 victory against Copenhagen at home in October, secured with a dramatic stoppage-time penalty save from Andre Onana. Bayern, on the other hand, has already secured the top spot in the group, maintaining a streak of advancing to the round of 16 every season since 2008.

As they approach the crucial match, Bayern face the aftermath of a surprising 1-5 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, providing added motivation for Tuchel's team to bounce back with a win in Manchester. The primary threat from Bayern is expected to come from the prolific Harry Kane, who, after persistent links with a move to United, opted for Germany and has been in exceptional form, netting 22 goals in 19 games.

Here are the live streaming details of Manchester United vs Bayern Munich Champions League game:

When is the Manchester United vs Bayern Munich Champions League football match being played?

The Manchester United vs Bayern Munich Champions League football match will be played on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Where is the Manchester United vs Bayern Munich Champions League football match being played?

The Manchester United vs Bayern Munich Champions League football match will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

What time does the Manchester United vs Bayern Munich Champions League football match start?

The Manchester United vs Bayern Munich Champions League football match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

What TV channel will broadcast the Manchester United vs Bayern Munich Champions League football match?

The Manchester United vs Bayern Munich Champions League football match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports 1, 3, 1HD, 3HD.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Bayern Munich Champions League football match?

The live streaming of the Manchester United vs Bayern Munich Champions League football match will be available on Sony Liv.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

