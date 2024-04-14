Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Bruno Fernandes heroics salvage 2-2 draw as VAR row mars match

Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Manager Erik Ten Hag had his work cut out for him, it was immediately clear. Bournemouth is a tough team, but that should not have been enough for Manchester United to give up the initiative almost as soon as the match started. Yet that is what happened! Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Manager Ten Hag watched in disbelief as his side gave the initiative over to Bournemouth. Bournemouth's Dutch striker (#19) Justin Kluivert shoots to score their second goal.(AFP)

The match started with Bournemouth showing that they were looking for a win with an attacking display. Manchester United looked slow. Manchester tried to slow down the game, but met with little success and the inevitable happened in the 16th minute when United defender Will Kambwala slipped and Solanke took full advantage and his shot from about 20 yards out sent the ball into the left corner.

That this was not a fluke was clear as the minutes ticked away with Bournemouth holding onto the lead easily while United were barely holding on. However, it took the brilliance of Bruno Fernandes, the only one who seemed to be actually trying hard, to score! It was totally against the run of play.

In the 31st minute, Garnacho’s squared the ball and it deflected off a defender and came to Fernandes in the six-yard box and he shot straight up high into the net.

But barely 3 minutes after that Dango Ouattara had a great chance the re-establish the lead for Bournemouth after Solanke sent him through with a long pass well into the United penalty area, but his shot went just wide of the post!

Wasted chance, but another came within minutes. In the 36th minute, Kluivert was set free and he scored a magnificent goal. Kluivert found a lot of space between defenders and had no problem in blasting the ball into the bottom corner. The defenders seeemed to have been totally unaware of the danger that he was posing before it was too late and a flying goalkeeper Andre Onana was just not able to reach the ball with his fingertips. 2-1!

While Burnemouth fans would be pleased with their team’s performance, but the truth is that they could have had more goals if the players were not so wasteful of the chances created. They were totally better than United, but were frittering away all the chances. This happened till the extra time when Kluivert was set free but his shot was not good enough with Onana dealing with it.

This wastefulness in front of the goal almost cost them as Fernandes nearly scored thereafter. His hard-hit shot while running full tilt toward the Bournemouth penalty area blasted into the crossbar and sailed away. Half-time!

The second half started in similar fashion and Bournemouth should have got a penalty as the ball seemed to have hit Harry Maguire's arm that was tucked into his stomach. But none was awarded.

The profligacy in front of the United goal cost Bournemouth dear soon enough! It was that man Fernandes again! Actually, while at the other end Bournemouth failed to get a hand ball penalty, United got it from the referee at the other end when the ball hit Adam Smith’s arm. VAR seemed to confirm, but not fully. Harsh!

Bruno promptly slotted in from the spot. 2-2!

Ultimately, keeping such a high tempo began to show as Bournemouth players started to tire and United became more and more engrossed in defensive play. And that is the way it almost ended.

And then, in the very last minute of extra time - PENALTY!!

Bournemouth was awarded a penalty!

However, VAR turned it down, indicating it was just outside the penalty box!! The stadium simply erupted in protest as fans simply refused to believe it!

The resultant free kick taken by Bournemouth hits the wall and goes for a corner which too is easily cleared.

Clearly, VAR played a big role in ensuring a draw for United!

Manchester United vs Bournemouth - Final result: 2-2.