Maradona, Messi and the World Cup dream that unites Argentina

It wasn’t quite the ‘Cosmic Kite’, but it was close. As England sank deeper into defence during the second semi-final, Lionel Messi rose to the challenge, becoming increasingly active, stringing passes, running the show and eventually providing the two assists that saw Argentina come from behind in stoppage time to win 2-1 and enter their second successive World Cup final.

Argentina fans wearing t-shirts depicting Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona. (REUTERS)

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The term ‘Cosmic Kite’ comes from a live radio broadcast during Argentina’s 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England. During the game, Diego Maradona scored one of the all-time great World Cup goals. He took the ball near the middle of the field and dribbled past five English players before eventually slotting it past the keeper to score.

The Uruguayan announcer Víctor Hugo Morales was so amazed that he shouted in Spanish, “Barrilete cósmico, de que planeta viniste?” This translates to “Cosmic kite, what planet did you come from?”

With the performance against England, Messi might have prompted many to ask the same question: which planet do you come from?

It has been the case all tournament. The 39-year-old Messi has had 12 goal involvements for Argentina — three goals against Algeria to start things off, another two versus Austria, Jordan and Cape Verde saw him score one in each, a goal and an assist against Egypt, an assist against Switzerland and now, two assists against England.

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{{^usCountry}} The overall tally stands at 8 goals and 5 assists. It comfortably makes it his best World Cup yet. In the 2022 Qatar World Cup which Argentina won, Messi had seven goals and three assists. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The overall tally stands at 8 goals and 5 assists. It comfortably makes it his best World Cup yet. In the 2022 Qatar World Cup which Argentina won, Messi had seven goals and three assists. {{/usCountry}}

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But for most Argentinians and football fans, every Messi performance at a World Cup will somehow always be stacked against the mercurial Maradona and the 1986 tournament.

The 1982 World Cup, Maradona’s first, ended in disappointment for the then 21-year-old. In five matches, he scored two goals but his skills on the football field earned him a contract with Barcelona.

By the time the 1986 tournament arrived, Maradona was at the peak of his powers and it showed in his play. The goal against England (his second of the match) was a standout, as was the influence he had on the team. His overall goal involvement tally was five goals and four assists.

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That tournament, to this day, is considered the most dominant individual performance in World Cup history. Now, Messi might be changing that.

“It’s crazy how everything is unfolding,” said Messi in the post-match interview. “Honestly, before the World Cup began, I really believed in this group. I knew we would make the last four [teams] and that we would be in contention. And now we’ve reached another final... It’s incredible.”

Just as incredible is what Messi has done since returning to international football after his retirement announcement in 2016. He was just 29 then and Argentina had lost to Chile in the final of the Copa America Centenario.

The burden of trying to match Maradona had proved to be too much. But he reversed his decision soon after, announcing he loves Argentina “too much” to walk away from the national team. It is a decision he hasn’t once regretted. He feels completely at home with this group, they play for him and he for them.

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“Everything I’ve experienced with this group since returning for the 2019 Copa America has been unbelievable, beyond anything I could have imagined. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it and not just the successes and the trophies we’ve won. Sharing everyday life with them and competing alongside them... it has been a truly wonderful journey, and we’ve also brought the fans so much joy. I’m very happy.”

If Messi’s happy, then so is Argentina. But just as Messi is special to a generation of football fans, so is Maradona. A comparison may be unjust but it is inevitable. In the lead-up to the semi-final, Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister spoke to media about the Maradona factor. “Trying to do what Diego did is impossible. Maybe only Leo can do that,” Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister told reporters in Atlanta on Tuesday. “Different clips have been circulating on social media recently, especially over the last few days. They help because they remind us of what Diego meant.”

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In his own way, Messi’s performance helps keep the Maradona mystique alive as well. It is the ultimate nod to the ‘Cosmic Kite,’ who’ll no doubt be smiling in heaven and celebrating in a way only he could.