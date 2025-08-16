Marcus Rashford registered in time for Barcelona’s La Liga opener

Marcus Rashford has been registered in time for Barcelona’s La Liga opener at Mallorca on Saturday. The former Manchester United man was registered along with goalkeeper Joan Garcia. Marcus Rashford celebrates a goal with Raphinha.(REUTERS)

Rashford and Garcia are also part of the squad travelling to Mallorca. Garcia joined from Espanyol in June, and Rashford signed last month from Manchester United, on loan with an option to buy.

The reigning La Liga champions have been in financial fair play issues for the past few years, and have found it tough to register players on time.

Speaking to reporters during his unveiling, Rashford said, “Very excited. I think it’s a club where people’s dreams come true. They win big prizes. And what the club stands for really means a lot to me as well. So it feels like I am at home.”

“Another factor is because the conversations I had with the manager (Hansi Flick) were positive. What he did last season was terrific.

To lead such a young team to a very successful season and come back to pre-season and still want to do more, it shows me everything I thought I knew about the club and it’s everything I wished. But like life, not everything goes as simple as you thought, and this is my next chapter, and I’m fully focused on improving myself and helping the team win trophies,” he added.

The club said in a statement, “Rashford can play anywhere in attack. Right-footed, he can take players on and is an excellent finisher, talents he can now show in a Barca shirt.”

Opening up on his move to Barcelona, he said, “I was clear on my preference (to join Barcelona) from the beginning. Actually, from maybe in January. It didn’t work out in January, so I went to Villa and enjoyed a good period there.”

“It was time to make another decision. My choice was easy. (Barcelona) is a family club, something I’m used to from my past. It feels like home,” he added.