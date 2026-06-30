Matheus Cunha did not hold back after Brazil escaped a World Cup scare on Monday to book their place in the Round of 16, firing back at Japan forward Kento Shiogai, who had questioned both Neymar and the Selecao ahead of their Round of 32 clash in Houston.

Brazil's Matheus Cunha (9) celebrates after the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Houston (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

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The build-up to the knockout tie had been dominated by Shiogai's remarks, in which the 21-year-old alluded to Brazil as a fading football power and suggested that Neymar was no longer the player he once was. Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti, however, refused to engage in what he described as Japan's "mind games", insisting his side would do their talking on the pitch.

"I don't hear much about Brazil these days. Brazil used to be a powerhouse, but now only France and Argentina are strong," Shiogai had said before the match.

Cunha clearly remembered those words.

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{{^usCountry}} Moments after Brazil sealed a dramatic 2-1 victory, the striker confronted Shiogai in an exchange that has since gone viral across social media. Holding up five fingers to represent Brazil's record five FIFA World Cup titles, Cunha delivered a savage five-word response. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moments after Brazil sealed a dramatic 2-1 victory, the striker confronted Shiogai in an exchange that has since gone viral across social media. Holding up five fingers to represent Brazil's record five FIFA World Cup titles, Cunha delivered a savage five-word response. {{/usCountry}}

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“Five World Cups... you small!”

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Brazil survive Japan scare

Japan looked set to script one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history after Kaishu Sano fired them into a first-half lead despite Brazil dominating possession.

The Selecao finally found their breakthrough after the restart when Casemiro headed home the equaliser in the 56th minute. With penalties looming, Gabriel Martinelli struck deep into stoppage time to complete a dramatic comeback and spare Brazil their earliest World Cup elimination since 1966.

After the match, Ancelotti praised his team's composure under pressure against one of the tournament's surprise packages.

"We have a lot of options, on the bench and on the pitch. Japan are not an easy team. They're an organised side, very intense. The fact that we deserved to win is very important," Ancelotti told reporters.