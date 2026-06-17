Mbappé breaks France's goal record in win over Senegal

Kylian Mbappé claimed the French record for most international goals with two brilliant strikes as France burst to life in the second half and brushed aside Senegal 3-1 in Group I, starting their World Cup campaign in sumptuous fashion at the packed New York-New Jersey Stadium on Wednesday (IST). France's Kylian Mbappe (10) celebrates after scoring their third goal during their World Cup match against Senegal on June 16. (AP)

The France captain steered home a brilliant, angular pass from Michael Olise in the 66th minute to hand the lead after Senegal went close at least thrice in the first half and were both unlucky and lacked the finishing touch to stay level. A disheartened Senegal struggled to focus and young forward Bradley Barcola dinked the second over goalkeeper Edouard Mendy after running on to a brilliant pass by Adrien Rabiot.

Senegal teenager Ibrahim Mbaye raced past two defenders and beat France goalkeeper at the near post in the fifth minute of stoppage time, but there was still enough minutes left for Mbappe to produce a sensational strike from well outside the penalty box. It twin strikes took Mbappe, playing in the 99th game for his country, to 59 international goals and past former striker Olivier Giroud as France’s record goal-scorer.

Mbappé now has 14 World Cup goals, including the hat-trick in the 2022 Qatar final, which France lost to Argentina on penalties after a 3-3 draw at the end of extra time. He is only two goals behind the record World Cup tally of 16, held by Germany’s Mirslav Klose.

France and coach Didier Deschamps banished two notions with the victory. Mbappé had come into the World Cup after scoring 43 goals for Real Madrid in all competitions, yet his usual sharpness seemed to be missing, especially misses caused by poor first touches.

Another poor first touch saw him waste an early chance, and the World Cup-winning France coach didn’t seem to help things by holding back his richly talented bunch of players from going on the attack. Senegal, who had stunned then reigning champions France in the opening game of the 2002 World Cup, almost went ahead when Nicolas Jackson beat r Mike Maignan, but the shot struck the near upright and the goalkeeper’s body before bouncing away. Ismaila Sarr twice shot over when well positioned.

However, it was a transformed France who came out after halftime. With Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele staying wide, it stretched the Senegal defence, allowing the space for Mbappé to make his runs. France had already gone close four times before Mbappé’s first goal.

A crowd of over 80,000 came alive cheering France and chanting Mbappé’s name while France’s 1998 World Cup-winning squad members Patrick Vieira and Christian Karembeu, besides former Real Madrid and Wales star Gareth Bale watched from the stands.

Mbappé was giving the Senegal defence a tough time and claimed a penalty in the 60th minute. Cutting in from the right, he beat Mane for pace and entered the box. Mane’s sliding tackle took the ball away and there appeared minimal contact, although the appeal for penalty went to VAR, which sent referee Alireza Faghani to view the pitch-side monitor. He stood by his verdict, announcing that it was the forward who had initiated the contact.

France will be happy to get full points straightaway in a group that also has Iraq and a tricky Norway, spearheaded by Erling Haaland. The game also helped announce the qualities of young forward Olise, the Bayern Munich star outstanding in his role as a No.10. Desire Doue too gave a fine account of himself playing his first World Cup game.

Senegal will rue the lack of composure in the penalty box despite creating some fine chances. The team who were briefly the African Cup of Nations champions before the trophy was taken away and handed to hosts Morocco, have a point to prove at this World Cup. It will be interesting to see how they respond.

At a venue where Brazil huffed and puffed to a draw against Morocco, France announced they are ready.