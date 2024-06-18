 Mbappe breaks nose in France's Euro 2024 win against Austria | Football News - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
Mbappe breaks nose in France's Euro 2024 win against Austria

AFP |
Jun 18, 2024 06:31 AM IST

Mbappe's head violently collided with the shoulder of Austrian defender Kevin Danso as they competed for the ball in the air

France captain Kylian Mbappe broke his nose during his side's 1-0 win over Austria at Euro 2024 on Monday, a source close to the player told AFP.

Kylian Mbappe of France sits on the pitch, hand over his bloody nose, as the referee holds the yellow card, during a Group D match against Austria(AP)
Mbappe's head violently collided with the shoulder of Austrian defender Kevin Danso as they competed for the ball in the air. The star striker left the pitch in the 90th minute as blood poured from his nose.

"He is in a bad way. He is not well. His nose is a mess, that's for sure. That is the black mark of the evening for us," France coach Didier Deschamps told reporters at the end of the game in Duesseldorf.

Play initially continued after the accidental collision with Mbappe prone in the opposition box until Austria goalkeeper Patrick Pentz signalled to the referee that the Frenchman required attention.

Mbappe was treated by the France medical team and his white shirt was streaked with blood as he wandered down the touchline holding his nose.

The new Real Madrid signing came back onto the pitch and promptly sat down as the referee brandished a yellow card in his direction for re-entering the field of play without permission.

Mbappe was then replaced by veteran attacker Olivier Giroud.

Deschamps said he was unable to confirm the extent of the injury when asked by reporters just before the French team set off back to their base in Paderborn.

"He is with the medical staff. It is not a little scratch. I know he is always being talked about but I can't say more."

Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation, later confirmed to reporters in Duesseldorf that Mbappe would at least "not require an operation".

France's next game is against the Netherlands in Leipzig on Friday but Deschamps must still wait to find out if his star player can feature.

"I have always said that the France team will be stronger with Kylian in it," the coach said.

"If we find out that he won't be there, we will fight on without him. Kylian is Kylian and any team is stronger with him in it."

Deschamps was at least pleased with the result, as France kicked off with a victory in their quest to win a first European Championship title since 2000.

"It is good to start with a victory against such opponents," he said.

"We could and should have done better with certain opportunities. But overall it was positive, and we showed we were up for the fight as well.

“That is important. We have quality and talent, but we need to remain solid as well.”

News / Sports / Football / Mbappe breaks nose in France's Euro 2024 win against Austria
