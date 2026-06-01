Medical cart crashes into player during football match, sparks chaos as stunned players and staff confront driver: Watch

A second division football match in Ecuador witnessed a bizarre moment that left everyone shocked. During LDU Portoviejo and El Nacional's LigaPro Serie B match on Sunday, a medical cart was taking an injured player away from the field. But the medical cart got caught up in the action. A medical cart became the unexpected villain during a football match. (X)

In the 72nd minute, with Portoviejo leading 1-0, the medical cart was wheeled to the touchline to treat an injured player. Nacional midfielder Edison Caicedo was speaking to a member of the coaching staff near the bench and didn't realise that the cart was coming in his direction. As he turned back towards the pitch, his right knee touched the vehicle, and he fell down holding it.

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It led to confusion, and everything was bizarre. Some people came to confront the medical cart driver, but the referee mediated, and he was eventually allowed to drive away.

Caicedo received some attention from his team's medical staff. He did not sustain a serious injury and continued playing, finishing the match.