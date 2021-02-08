Messi and Trincao give Barcelona comeback victory over Betis
- Messi levelled for Barca in the 59th minute, less than two minutes after coming on, and then helped his side find a second goal.
Lionel Messi came off the bench to haul Barcelona back from a goal down against Real Betis to win 3-2 but it was winger Francisco Trincao who snatched victory by choosing the perfect moment to score his first goal for the club.
Barca coach Ronald Koeman took the surprising decision to leave Messi and the in-form Frenkie de Jong out of his starting line-up, perhaps with next week's Copa del Rey semi-final first leg at Sevilla in mind, and saw his side fall behind to a Borja Iglesias strike on the counterattack in the 38th minute.
Messi levelled for Barca in the 59th, less than two minutes after coming on, and then helped his side find a second goal by releasing Jordi Alba with a sumptuous pass which led to Betis defender Victor Ruiz sending the ball into his own net.
Ruiz made amends by powering in a header from a Nabil Fekir free kick in the 75th minute but Portuguese Trincao had the final say, smashing a shot from just inside the box in off the crossbar in the 87th to finally get off the mark for Barca in his 17th appearance in all competitions.
"I didn't need to score for my own good but you have to help out when you can and I'm very happy that we managed to get the win," Trincao told reporters. "My team mates have always encouraged me and they all congratulated me on the goal."
Barca, who have won their last six league games, are second in the standings on 43 points, seven behind leaders Atletico Madrid who have two games in hand. The Catalans also pulled off an impressive comeback win against Granada in a Copa del Rey quarter-final tie on Wednesday, clawing their way back from two goals down to win 5-3 in extra-time.
Barca defender Ronald Araujo was forced off in the 12th minute with an ankle problem and Koeman took another unorthodox move by sending on De Jong, who has recently reinvented himself as an attacking midfielder, to deputise at centreback. The Catalans produced another chaotic display in defence but compensated thanks to their star-studded attack, particularly after Messi and Trincao came on in a double change from Koeman.
"We changed our attitude in the second half and that was the most important factor in getting the victory," added Trincao. "In the first half we were a little fearful and we didn't take many risks."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chelsea beat Sheffield United 2-1 to extend bounce back under Tuchel
- The away win - the third in four games since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard - pushed the Blues up to fifth in the Premier League table.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Messi and Trincao give Barcelona comeback victory over Betis
- Messi levelled for Barca in the 59th minute, less than two minutes after coming on, and then helped his side find a second goal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
City inflicts 3rd straight Anfield loss on ailing Liverpool
- A first victory for City at Liverpool since 2003 -- sparked by Ilkay Gundogan’s double -- nudges Pep Guardiola’s side closer to regaining the trophy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leicester held 0-0 at Wolves in Premier League
- Fábio Silva missed the best chance for Wolves in the 77th minute when he only had Kasper Schmeichel to beat. The Leicester goalkeeper extended his leg to deflect the 18-year-old striker’s shot wide with the sole of his boot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahimovic nets 500th club goal as Milan beats Crotone 4-0
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kane returns to help Tottenham back to winning ways
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man Utd are not title contenders, says Solskjaer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varane double leads Madrid comeback win at last-place Huesca
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ronaldo strikes as Juventus beat Roma to go third
- Ronaldo scored his first goal in four league games to give Juventus the lead in the 13th minute.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United rocked by last-gasp equaliser, Newcastle win with nine men
- Scott McTominay headed what should have been the winner after Everton had stormed back to level but there was a final twist as Calvert-Lewin poked home with the last kick.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 days after 9-0 loss, Southampton beaten by Newcastle 3-2
- Newcastle scored three in the first half of a top-flight match for the first time since 2015 to lead 3-1 at halftime, with Miguel Almiron netting twice after the opener from Joe Willock on his debut.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varane double spares Real Madrid's blushes at Huesca
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Villa goal after 74 seconds enough to beat Arsenal 1-0
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Real Madrid's Ramos has knee surgery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neymar sick, misses PSG training ahead of Marseille game
- French champion PSG also said that backup defender Timothee Pembele has the coronavirus and is self-isolating. Central defender Abdou Diallo, who contracted the virus on Jan. 29, is still following COVID-19 protocols and will miss the game.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox