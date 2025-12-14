Messi footprint at the home of cricket’s finest

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul arrive for GOAT India Tour at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo) Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai celebrated Messi's visit as fans donned Argentina jerseys, merging cricket and football royalty in a grand event. Mumbai: The hallowed cricket venue that Wankhede Stadium reverberated on Sunday evening as thousands of fans swapped their India blue to hail Messi, pulling on Argentina’s white and sky blue shirt to hail football’s greatest star.

Wankhede is where Ravi Shastri hit six sixes in an over, Sachin Tendulkar said an emotional goodbye to his playing career, Virat Kohli hit his 50th One-Day International century and India won their second men’s ODI World Cup.

On the second day of his GOAT India Tour, as Messi, along with his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez descended in Mumbai, it proved a grand occasion for cricket and football royalty to meet.

Tendulkar, whose legacy is marked by a life-sized statue placed next to a stand named after him, brought in a piece of history to the venue – a replica of the dark blue jersey he wore during the victorious 2011 World Cup campaign. That cherished piece of signed memorabilia was a gift to Messi, arguably the most famous wearer of the No.10 jersey.

In Mumbai, details of the participants are often betrayed by the colours worn by spectators thronging to the Wankhede Stadium on match day. The most popular are the blues of the Indian jersey or that of Indian Premier League outfit Mumbai Indians. On Sunday, the local trains and even the metros were decorated with people donning replicas of the various jerseys Messi has worn over the course of his illustrious football career.

There were the blue and garnet striped jerseys of FC Barcelona, with whom Messi won 10 La Liga titles, four Champions League crowns, and three FIFA Club World Cups. There were fans wearing the pink of his current team Inter Miami.

The most popular was Argentina’s home jersey, wearing which Messi won the 2022 World Cup as well as two Copa America titles.

For those that didn’t have a jersey to take with them to the stadium, street vendors had swapped their usual selection to one that is identified with a player who has won every major trophy in football. A player considered the greatest of all time.

As the 20,000-plus crowd made their way to the stands, a celebrity match kicked-off the football-centric proceedings, bringing the first big cheer from the crowds as India captain Sunil Chhetri stepped onto the field to play. Chhetri would eventually score the first goal of the exhibition, but seemed to pick up an injury in the process.

That game lasted only 15 minutes. Because that’s when the show-stopper stepped onto the field. At once chants of “Leo Messi” filled the stadium, as the Argentine legend, compatriot De Paul and Uruguay’s Suarez took a lap of the stadium, waving at spectators and kicking footballs into the stands.

The trio played a few quick-pass drills with children on the carefully measured out playing area - the cricket pitch had been conspicuously cordoned off with rope. Eventually, the trio was escorted to a specially constructed dais.

With a personality as popular as Messi present, it is natural that the big-wigs of Bollywood and politics would want a piece of the pie. But this was a crowd that had come in to cheer only the sports stars.

The chants dedicated to Messi (and the few brief ones for Suarez and De Paul) quickly turned to boos as Tiger Shroff and Ajay Devgn were called on to the stage. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta were not spared either.

But the jeering was broken at the sight of Tendulkar striding onto the field. And for the next few minutes, the stands erupted with that old endearing chant of “Sachin, Sachin”.

“I have spent some incredible moments here. As we call it, Mumbai is a city of dreams. A number of dreams have seen the finish line here at this very venue,” Tendulkar said, with Messi standing beside him.

“When it comes to Leo, what does one say? He’s achieved everything. We really admire his dedication, determination and commitment. And above all, he’s done so much because of his humility and the person that he is.”

With a wide, warm smile, Messi offered an Argentina jersey to Chhetri and a football to Tendulkar. And grinning, he posed and accepted Tendulkar’s jersey.

It is rare, perhaps even unheard of, that another name is chanted and celebrated more in Tendulkar’s presence. But on Sunday evening at the Wankhede Stadium, it was a fitting tribute to one of football’s greatest at the home of one of cricket’s finest.