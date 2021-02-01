Messi hits goal 650 as Barca get revenge on Athletic
Lionel Messi scored his 650th goal for Barcelona while Antoine Griezmann struck the winner in a 2-1 home success over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Sunday, avenging a defeat by the Basque side in the Spanish Super Cup final.
Messi curled in a stunning free kick after 20 minutes for his milestone goal on the same day the club pledged to sue Spanish newspaper El Mundo for publishing the full details of the Argentine's contract.
Ronald Koeman's side recorded a fifth straight Liga win and moved above Real Madrid into second on goal difference with 40 points, 10 behind Atletico Madrid who have a game in hand.
Messi had missed a gilt-edged chance at the start when he fired straight at keeper Unai Simon and Barca spurned several more opportunities to increase their lead before halftime.
Athletic, who had won their previous five matches in all competitions in a flying start under new coach Marcelino, failed to get going but levelled in the 49th thanks to an own goal.
Jordi Alba tried to prevent Athletic's Oscar de Marcos reaching a cross but instead prodded into the Barca net.
The hosts struggled to respond but finally restored their lead in the 74th when Griezmann, who had scored twice in the 3-2 Super Cup final defeat, arrived in the box to knock home a cross from defender Oscar Mingueza.
Griezmann paid tribute to Messi after the game when asked whether the Argentine, who tried to leave Barcelona in the close season, was being pushed further away from the club.
"We're all enjoying Messi, he's a legend and we hope he can continue to help the club to win," said the Frenchman.
Athletic defender Inigo Martinez said his side had the misfortune to face Messi when he seemed out to prove a point.
"We all know Messi's quality. When he's all fired up like he was today he scores goals like that and there's nothing you can do about it," he said.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSG slump to shock 3-2 loss at Lorient as Lille goes top
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Messi hits goal 650 as Barca get revenge on Athletic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Show more respect to Messi, says Koeman after contract leak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool back in groove, rivals slip up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ATK Mohun Bagan return to winning ways in ISL
- Kerala Blasters led through goals from Gary Hooper (14th minute) and Costa Nhamoinesu (51st) before a strike from Marcelinho (59th) and a brace from Krishna (65th, 87th) helped Bagan complete a thrilling comeback.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bamford shines as Leeds come from behind to beat Leicester 3-1
- Leeds remain in 12th, behind Southampton on goal difference, while Leicester are third with 39 points.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leverkusen sign midfielder Demarai Gray from Leicester City
- The 24-year-old, who had fallen out of favour under Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers, is to boost Leverkusen's attacking power, with the Bundesliga club struggling recently.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hyderabad FC move to third position after 2-0 win over Chennaiyin FC
- Goals from Fran Sandaza (28th minute) and Joel Chianese (82th) were enough to secure all three points for Hyderabad FC.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chelsea beats Burnley 2-0 in EPL to give Tuchel 1st win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Messi’s contract worth up to 555 million euros: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leipzig defender Upamecano pursued by Bayern
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bayern wants midfielder Tolisso to 'feel' tattoo fine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marcus Rashford calls racial abuse against him 'humanity at its worst'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FA vows to act after more online abuse of players
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mbappe committed to PSG, says Pochettino
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox