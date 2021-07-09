Messi, Neymar eye first Copa in dream final

“Brazil versus Argentina is much more than a simple game of football ... these jerseys make the world stand still to watch their games,” Marquinhos told reporters in Rio. Still need a reason beyond what Brazil’s central defender said to not sleep late on Sunday? Here goes: one from Neymar and Lionel Messi will go where Pele or Diego Maradona never went—win Copa America.

The last time Argentina won the Copa in 1993, Maradona had another World Cup in him. The last time Brazil did that was in 2019. They haven’t lost at home since that 0-3 defeat against Holland in the 2014 World Cup. But here is the twist in the tale: the last time the teams met, Argentina won 1-0. The goalscorer in the foul-scarred friendly in Saudi Arabia? Messi.

With four goals and five assists, Messi has been in sublime form. During this Copa, he crossed Javier Mascherano’s record of 147 games for Argentina; Sunday will be his 151st game. At 76 goals, Messi is already Argentina’s highest goalscorer. No one has as many assists (53, according to transfermarkt.com) for Argentina. But missing is the not-so-minor detail that alters the picture completely -- a major trophy for Argentina, a team from which Messi retired twice only to return. “I will keep trying as long as I can,” said Messi, 34, before what could be his last Copa.

Even as he inches towards Pele’s 77 internationals goals, Neymar, like Messi, has won only the Olympics. Brazil’s last Copa came when Neymar, 29, was injured.

“As much as Messi, we also have players that deserve this title ... like our own ‘Ney’ who wasn’t there for the last Copa,” said Marquinhos, Neymar’s teammate at Paris St Germain.

But though headline writers will be champing at the bit to highlight Messi and Neymar -- friends and fabulous goalscorers during their time together in Barcelona, Neymar had said he wanted Argentina in the final because he has a number of amigos in that team -- both know it will take a collective effort to get the trophy. “A team plays with 11, defends with 11 and attacks with 11,” said Casemiro, the combative midfielder who has never lost a Brazil game he has started.

Coach Tite has moulded Brazil into a defensively solid unit, one that scored in the 35th minute against Peru and shut them out from the semi-final. Thiago Silva, Eder Militao and Marquinhos are Tite’s go-to central defenders with Fred and Casemiro in front of the back four. Brazil have conceded only two goals in Copa and one of them was against Ecuador when many regulars were rested. This is a Brazil that press in the rival half like Italy or Spain. To this determination, Neymar has added dazzle with his ability to run at defenders. Brazil have scored 12 goals, the most in this Copa; Argentina have 11.

Brazil’s press is what Argentina’s defensive high line could invite. Because it would mean if the press is broken, the ball could go to Argentina’s flair players who would fancy one-on-one duels against an out-of-shape Brazil. Argentina are unbeaten in a record 19 games under coach Lionel Scaloni who was a player with Messi in the 2006 World Cup.

Crucial to that run has been the goalscoring form of Lautaro Martinez and how Messi has been helped by midfielders Rodrigo de Paul and Giovani Lo Celso. Their support has not prevented Messi from being physically battered but has ensured that Argentina’s lodestar is not crowded out like he was by Chile in the Copa finals of 2015 and 2016. Argentina’s central defenders German Pezzella and Nicolas Otamendi can struggle against fast attackers but the backline has coped alright with three goals conceded.

Brazil not missing the suspended Gabriel Jesus in the semi-final and the ease with which Lucas Paqueta has slotted into this team and formed a partnership with Neymar shows their strength in depth. Paqueta’s goals fetched Brazil 1-0 wins in the quarter-final and semi-final which was won with Gabriel Barbosa, Roberto Firmino and Vinicius Jr on the bench. Argentina are not lacking in that department either, having got this far with Sergio Aguero starting two group games and Angel Di Maria one.

In the competition that began in 1919, this will be the fourth meeting in the final between the 14-time winners Argentina and nine-time champions Brazil since the first in 1937 (they also have seven World Cups between them). Argentina won that round, in Buenos Aires, but lost in 2004 and 2007 when Peru and Venezuela hosted the Copa. Since the 1950 World Cup, Brazil haven’t lost at Maracana. Messi has. Soon after, he looked visibly upset while accepting the 2014 World Cup Golden Ball.

So even though he has 10 La Liga titles, four Champions League winner’s medals and six Ballon d’Or trophies, the odds are formidable for Messi who will play his fifth final with Argentina. But on whom but Messi would you bet on to beat Brazil?